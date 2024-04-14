Entertainment
Showing Ruturaj's Slow Stick is a Bollywood film. He and Dhoni are made of the same cloth: Fleming, CSK coach | Cricket
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming sees no difference in the captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The opening batter took over from Dhoni after the legendary cricketer decided to hand over the CSK captaincy before the start of IPL 2024. So far, everything has been good for Gaikwad, who won three games out of five as captain this season. . But all three matches were played at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which is a stronghold for CSK.
Gaikwad's captaincy has been a bit uncertain every time CSK has traveled in this IPL. Fleming, however, believes Dhoni and Gaikwad are cut from the cloth. Dhoni's calmness has rubbed off on Gaikwad, believes the former New Zealand skipper.
There is no difference. He's as cool as can be. I know the last captain was pretty cool. But this guy is cut from the same cloth, so that has been erased, Fleming told reporters in Mumbai when asked if he had any discussions with Gaikwad in terms of differentiating between his leadership and his batting.
Gaikwad was also criticized for his slow batting. The right-handed batter has so far collected 155 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 117.42. Fleming said it was “unfair” to put the 27-year-old in the slow player category.
He’s such an impressive young man with his game and what he has to do. He was, I think, unfairly placed in a category where he was called slow. But you need to have context for some of these statistics, Fleming added.
We know it's a bit of a Bollywood film, where sometimes these things are projected on screen. But he's fine. He plays well in the conditions. The last match (CSK vs KKR) was a great example of how a leader plays, and there was some class there too. I have absolutely no doubt about Ruturaj,
Fleming clarified that the appointment of Ruturaj as skipper is a long-term decision and not an impromptu decision by the five-time winners. I hope so. That's the plan, and so far it's worked well. The transition was really smooth. He is judged by his victories, but we judge him differently. His leadership within the team is first rate. I imagine it would hopefully be for many years as the last captain, Fleming added.
CSK benefactors of Dhonis fandom: Fleming
The former New Zealand captain said CSK was the benefactor of the love Dhoni got from fans, which at times was overwhelming.
It's beautiful, to be honest. It's really amazing, the love that… Let's be honest, the love that India has for MS Dhoni, and we are benefactors of that, Fleming said.
The team, without a doubt, feels pride when they go to an away game and there is a large amount of yellow. If it's not all yellow, in some cases it's overwhelming.
But we have no illusions about what and who created it. We are very proud of him and his involvement with the team. We consider it a real honor to have people come out and support him, and if that's secondary, then the team. We are both very closely related, added Fleming.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/showing-ruturajs-slow-batting-is-bollywood-movie-he-and-dhoni-are-cut-from-same-cloth-csk-coach-fleming-101713021361442.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
- Showing Ruturaj's Slow Stick is a Bollywood film. He and Dhoni are made of the same cloth: Fleming, CSK coach | Cricket
- Google's designers detail our ongoing efforts to modernize the Fitbit app
- What to expect from Trump's first criminal trial
- Biden tells Netanyahu US will not participate in counterattack on Iran
- All the Major Actors and Cast of Netflix's Baby Reindeer
- 'I want to get into the top 10 in the future', TT sensation Sreeja Akula has set her sights on breaking into the top 10
- Drake Air Jordan 20 PE Set Info
- Google blocks links to California news outlets to protest bills it doesn't like
- Alarming measles outbreaks surge in Europe and Central Asia
- Ministry of Communication and Informatics
- Fashion designer Divya Aggarwal names Bollywood actresses for whom she would like to design wedding trousseaus | Hindi Cinema News