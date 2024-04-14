Entertainment
I want to watch another one: Kids criticize Bluey's longest episode | Blue
Did you like The Sign?
Ottoline, seven: Yeah. I liked how everyone was a little silly at the wedding. [But] I really don't understand some of them. If you simply remove the sign, it is no longer for sale. But even if you remove the sign, they still bought it? And they bought another house, but how could they buy it at the very last minute? And just before they left, they had to move in again?
Edgar, four: Yeah, I wanted to be Bingo. It didn't bother her [moving house]. I would be like that if I were Bingo. What if we put a sign in front of our house?
Ottoline: Bingo didn't mind moving because she thought they were going to stay there. Then, when she found out they were moving and would no longer be able to live there, she was very upset. This doesn't usually happen in Bluey, so it made me a little sad because it meant that if there were any more episodes of Bluey, they wouldn't be in this house, or they would be with another guy .
Edgar: I want to watch another one.
Bertie, four years old: I liked the episode because I liked Muffin, when Muffin was dancing with socks.
Patrick, two: Muffin has pretty flowers.
Who is your favorite character ?
Ottoline: My favorite character was probably Bluey. I don't know [why]it's just something about the episode that makes me feel like she's my favorite character.
Maeve, seven years old: My favorite character is Bluey, Bingo, Muffin and all the little kids because they are funny and Bingo didn't know what selling meant either.
Nina, three: Bingo.
Do you have a favorite song?
Edgar: No.
Finia, seven years old: My favorite part was when they got married. It was a cute part of the story. Aunt Frisky was so beautiful.
Ottoline: Probably the wedding part.
Nina: When they had a dance party in the pink tent with all the music. I loved the wedding part.
Maève: My favorite part was when they no longer sold the house, because she was happy.
What was the funniest moment?
Ottoline: Probably when they were getting married. When the wedding started and they got really angry and ran away, it was kind of funny. Everyone was really silly and there were lots of colors and music and all that.
Finished: When they were in the car and Muffin said, I need to go to the bathroom, Aunt Chilli.
Maève: When Muffin dropped his drink it spilled everywhere and when the butterfly was in the car, because it was just funny.
Did you find any passages boring?
Ottoline: Not really.
Maève: No.
Did you like it to be longer?
Maève: Yes.
Nina: I liked it!
Finished: It was good that it was longer because it was more of a story, it included more topics. It was like two stories in one. It was a little dramatic and a little cute.
Ottoline: It was better because they could add more things and details. This made the episode much funnier and exciting.
Edgar: Can we watch Bluey again?
Why do you think they did it longer?
Maève: Because a lot was happening and also because getting married [weddings] can be very long when you sell the house.
Ottoline: Probably because a lot had to happen before the wedding, and then one of the people ran away during the wedding, and so a lot happened in there, and also because they had to tell another story, in a way from the entourage, of the move.
Was it different from other episodes of Bluey?
Ottoline: Very different. There were more details, more scenes and stuff like that.
Maève: Yes, because it was longer and there were also two floors to sell the house and get married.
Finished: I think history told us that things can change but they can also continue as they were. It made me happy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2024/apr/15/i-want-to-watch-another-one-kids-review-blueys-longest-ever-episode
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Smoking ban will be difficult to enforce as people age, warns Lord Clarke, Rishi Sunak
- I want to watch another one: Kids criticize Bluey's longest episode | Blue
- Strong business expands to Daresbury Cytec
- Trump heads into first criminal trial ever against a former US president
- PM Narendra Modi's 'royal magician' hits out at Rahul Gandhi over remark aimed at eliminating poverty
- Turkish court arrests political adviser after comment on jet fuel sale to Israel
- 3 thieves inspired by Bollywood film Dhoom arrested, 26 cases solved
- Jay McGillis BC football spring recap
- Fashion Masters: Augusta National asked Day to change his wardrobe as 'respectfully' as he did – The Daily Reporter
- The Stock Exchange will accelerate the settlement of commercial transactions
- Epic Games has some big ideas for the Google Play Store
- A WA city featured on Netflix reveals a massive earthquake occurring nearby