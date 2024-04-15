Why this enchanting place has won so many Hollywood hearts

The beach is vast and beautiful, all blue and gold views of the Pacific. We take a path built out of the sand, on bikes rented from another Santa Monica veteran: Perrys Cafe and Beach Rentals, providing wheels, good vibes and tasty food since 1977. You can rent skates, rollerblades , bodyboards, surfboards, bicycles and much more at its various points of sale along the shore. At $10 an hour or $35 a day ($8/$25 for kids), Perrys bikes are an affordable way to ride.

It's also the only means of transportation you'll need. Santa Monica is a rarity in Los Angeles, a car-free neighborhood. We stroll between the hotel and the beach, browse the cute boutiques and cafes of Montana Avenues on foot, stroll through the Third Avenue shopping center, then hop on our bikes to go further and faster.

The Strand cycle path is built along the sand.

Riding along the beach with the breeze in your hair is so liberating that you could just keep following the coastline along the 28-mile Strand Bike Path, passing the beaches of Marina del Rey, Playa del Rey, Venice , Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo.

But it's just as tempting to stay local, especially if you're passionate about food. Every Wednesday morning, the Santa Monica Farmers' Market (also known as the Chefs' Market) attracts Hollywood and Michelin stars; here a Naomi Watts or Tobey Maguire, there an Alain Giraud or our own Curtis Stone. The market's cornucopia of local produce stretches for about four large blocks, and as we wander around, fascinated in equal parts by the beautiful crowds and the edible extravaganza, we stock up on delicious samples.