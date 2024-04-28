US buys 81 Soviet-era fighter jets from ally Russia for an average cost of less than $20,000 each, report says





The United States has purchased 81 Soviet-era fighter jets from Kazakhstan, the Kyiv Post reports.

Kazakhstan, Russia's historic ally, is becoming more engaged with Western countries.

The planes could be used as spares or deployed as decoys in conflict regions, the Post said.

The United States has acquired 81 Soviet-era fighter jets from Kazakhstan, the Kyiv Post reported.

Kazakhstan, which is modernizing its air fleet, auctioned off 117 Soviet-era fighter jets and bombers, including MiG-31 interceptors, MiG-27 fighter-bombers, MiG-29 fighters and Su-bombers. 24 from the 1970s and 1980s.

The reported sales value was 1 billion Kazakh tenge, or $2.26 million, the Post said, meaning the average value of each plane was $19,300.

The United States has purchased 81 aging and unusable warplanes, Ukrainian Telegram channel Insider UA said, according to the Post.

The reason for the U.S. purchase was not revealed, the Post said, but it raised the possibility of their use in Ukraine, where similar planes are in service.

The sale was made through offshore companies, Reporter, an English-language Russian news site, said.

Given Ukraine's continued reliance on Soviet-era weapons, the plane could either serve as a source of spare parts or be strategically deployed as a decoy at airfields, the Post said.

The Mikoyan MiG-31 was a supersonic interceptor designed to defend Soviet airspace, according to Airforce Technology. It played a crucial role during the Cold War.

Derived from the MiG-23, the MiG-27 was a ground attack aircraft and participated in conflicts such as the Soviet-Afghan War. The MiG-29 excelled in air-to-air combat. It was widely exported and remains in service with some air forces.

Despite its age, the Su-24, an all-weather tactical bomber, remains in service with several air forces, including the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Ukrainian Air Force.

MiG-31Russian Ministry of Defense

Kazakhstan, formerly part of the Soviet Union, maintains close ties with Russia and has always been one of its strongest allies. But relations have changed since Russia invaded Ukraine, with Kazakhstan aligning itself more with the West, sparking fury from some in Russia.

The Central Asian country's efforts to improve its military capabilities coincide with its growing engagement with Western countries, signaling an abandonment of historic ties with Moscow, according to the Kyiv Post analysis.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Ak Orda presidential palace in Astana, Kazakhstan, February 28, 2023. Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kazakhstan in March 2023, where he said the United States strongly supports “its independence and territorial integrity,” according to the AFP news agency.

Some Russian propagandists have suggested that Russia should turn to Kazakhstan after its invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian television commentator, Vladimir Solovyov, said his country “must pay attention to the fact that the next problem will be Kazakhstan, because the same Nazi processes can start there as in Ukraine.”

Agreements on trade, education, environment and mineral supply reflect deepening ties between Kazakhstan and Western countries as Kazakhstan faces geopolitical challenges posed by neighboring countries like Russia, China, Afghanistan and Iran.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-buys-81-soviet-era-145127753.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos