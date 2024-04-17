ESE Entertainment Featured by Benzinga in MetaPro's $MPRO Token Launch Coverage | Nation and world

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) (“ESE” or the “Company”), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading game developers video and publishers, is happy to be highlighted by Benzinga in its recent coverage of the launch of the $MPRO cryptocurrency by ESE partner MetaPro.

The article, which details the introduction of the $MPRO token, rolled out today April 17, 2024 and can be read in full here: www.benzinga.com/partner/cryptocurrency/24/04/38290073/ese-entertainment-otc-entef-partner-metapro-launches-mpro-cryptocurrency-further-cementing.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, shared his views with Benzinga on the strategic partnership: “We are actively working on establishing partnerships with strategic companies that can drive growth. The Metaverse and Web3 opportunity directly impacts gaming, and we believe ESE is in a unique position to provide technology and services to the Metaverse. We are excited to work with MetaPro and develop new opportunities.

Benzinga's article further highlights the versatility of the $MPRO token within the MetaPro ecosystem. It performs various functions including governance, transactions, rewards, and serves as the currency for purchasing NODE. The implementation of LayerZero is expected to make $MPRO an omnichannel token, improving its accessibility across multiple blockchain networks.

The launch of $MPRO is accompanied by three community reward campaigns with prizes totaling over $340,000, highlighting MetaPro's commitment to its user base and the expansive growth of its ecosystem.

Micha Bartczak, CEO of MetaPro, highlighted the importance of their collaboration with ESE: “2023 was a pivotal year, and our work with ESE was essential in achieving these milestones. As we enter 2024, the cryptocurrency market has seen rapid growth and our goal is to develop and deploy new technologies. ESE has become a strategic partner of MetaPro, and we are excited to work together to enter new markets and execute existing contracts and activities globally.

Benzinga's positive exposure highlights ESE's role at the forefront of technological innovation in the gaming and cryptocurrency sectors, paving the way for future growth and expansion of its global footprint.

For the avoidance of doubt, ESE Entertainment Inc. is neither the issuer of $MPRO tokens nor participates in the issuance process. Accordingly, ESE expressly disclaims any representations or warranties, express or implied, with respect to $MPRO tokens. This communication is not and should not be construed as an encouragement, solicitation or recommendation to invest or engage in any transaction involving $MPRO tokens. Persons considering becoming involved in $MPRO tokens or any of Metapro's offerings are strongly advised to conduct independent due diligence and seek appropriate professional advice.

About Métapro

Metapro is a leading technology company at the forefront of the Web3 gaming industry. The company offers comprehensive Web3 gaming solutions, specializing in the creation, management and distribution of digital assets through advanced blockchain technology and a distributed database network. Beyond its core services, Metapro innovates with its proprietary Metapro protocol, NFTma for NFT integration, its secure digital gaming wallet and its omnichannel gaming platform to enhance the gaming experience globally. Metapro is committed to evolving the gaming landscape by enabling the integration of assets into games and applications. | www.metapro.one

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers and brands by providing technology, infrastructure and fan engagement services on an international scale. ESE also operates its own e-commerce channels, esports teams and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

