Entertainment
It put me on the national platform – Republic World
Pratik Gandhi Image: Sony Liv
Pratik Gandhi, who is a known name in Gujarati theater and cinema, rose to fame with the Hansal Mehta directed series Scam 1992. The actor recently shared screen space with Vidya Balan as her husband in the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar. He also received praise for his performance in Madgaon Express. Discussing his journey in Bollywood, Pratik credited Scam 1992 for opening the door for him in the Hindi film industry.
I felt welcomed after Scam 1992, says Pratik Gandhi
Pratik said he feels “lucky” to have gotten a chance to play various roles in Hindi films in a short span of time. I felt welcomed especially after Scam, which put me on the national platform, gave me a national and to some extent international audience. And by audience, I mean the actual audience and even the creators, writers and directors. They are also an actor's audience. I feel lucky to have gotten different scripts. This is actually a big plus, the actor told PTI.
Pratik said that with every film, he likes to surprise the audience. “I feel comfortable and safe in this place as an actor where the audience can't anticipate what I bring. It also helps me free myself from any inhibitions and create characters that are different and to take more risks in terms of stories and characters,” he said. added.
Pratik Gandhi reveals his list of films to direct
Next on his to-do list is a full-fledged action film. “There are a lot of genres that I haven't done yet, like full-fledged action, I would like to explore that. I like to tackle complex human emotions,” Pratik said.
Do Aur Do Pyaar also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in supporting roles and is directed by debutant director Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, the Hindi romantic comedy is slated to hit the theaters on April 19.
(with PTI inputs)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment/bollywood/pratik-gandhi-credits-scam-1992-for-his-bollywood-career-it-put-me-on-national-platform/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- It put me on the national platform – Republic World
- Jeopardy! : The real daily double turns disastrous. Fans react | Entertainment
- Zendaya's Vera Wang Dress Brings Romance to 'Challengers' Premiere
- Copenhagen stunned by devastating fire at stock exchange, as police launch investigation into blaze
- Prosecutors seek to question Trump about civil fraud, E. Jean Carroll cases and more if he testifies in hush money case
- Qatar evaluates its role as mediator between Israel and Hamas
- Snyder's Soap Box: Scoring bugs and scoreboards are overcrowded and overwhelm us with too much information
- Sophie Kinsella, bestselling British author of the Shopaholic series, reveals 'aggressive' brain cancer diagnosis
- Jade Groen named to the All-SoCon second team
- How Fitbit and Pixel Watch can help measure stress
- United States announces $508 million to protect our ocean
- Israel has “clearly” chosen to respond to Iran's attack