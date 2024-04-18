It put me on the national platform – Republic World

Pratik Gandhi, who is a known name in Gujarati theater and cinema, rose to fame with the Hansal Mehta directed series Scam 1992. The actor recently shared screen space with Vidya Balan as her husband in the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar. He also received praise for his performance in Madgaon Express. Discussing his journey in Bollywood, Pratik credited Scam 1992 for opening the door for him in the Hindi film industry.

I felt welcomed after Scam 1992, says Pratik Gandhi

Pratik said he feels “lucky” to have gotten a chance to play various roles in Hindi films in a short span of time. I felt welcomed especially after Scam, which put me on the national platform, gave me a national and to some extent international audience. And by audience, I mean the actual audience and even the creators, writers and directors. They are also an actor's audience. I feel lucky to have gotten different scripts. This is actually a big plus, the actor told PTI.

Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992

Pratik said that with every film, he likes to surprise the audience. “I feel comfortable and safe in this place as an actor where the audience can't anticipate what I bring. It also helps me free myself from any inhibitions and create characters that are different and to take more risks in terms of stories and characters,” he said. added.

Pratik Gandhi reveals his list of films to direct

Next on his to-do list is a full-fledged action film. “There are a lot of genres that I haven't done yet, like full-fledged action, I would like to explore that. I like to tackle complex human emotions,” Pratik said.

Do Aur Do Pyaar also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in supporting roles and is directed by debutant director Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, the Hindi romantic comedy is slated to hit the theaters on April 19.

(with PTI inputs)