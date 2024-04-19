5 things to do in Anchorage this weekend





By Chris Bieri

Anchorage Home Show 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Alaska Airlines Center, 3550 Providence Drive This event brings together more than 100 exhibitors covering various sectors of the industry. You'll have plenty of opportunities to talk with builders, designers and other industry experts. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for seniors and military. Free entry for ages 17 and under. Celtic Spring Festival 10 a.m. Saturday; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Anchorage, 2824 E 18th Ave. The festival features workshops, talks and activities delivered by members of the community who have an interest, skill or expertise in Celtic heritage. Vendors are open all day. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The craft fair is free but the prices for Classes vary by class. Alaska Native Book Fair Friday noon-4 p.m.; Cook Inlet Region Inc., 725 E. Fireweed Lane Award-winning Alaska Native authors Velma Wallis and Lily Tuzroyluke will be featured at the 5th Annual Alaska Native Book Fair. This free event brings together published authors and aspiring writers to celebrate Indigenous storytelling. There will also be a panel featuring at least three Alaska Native writers who have written their memoirs. Clinic without RAM 6:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; Begich Middle School, 7440 Creekside Center Drive The free Remote Area Medical pop-up clinic is hosted in collaboration with the Mountainview Lions Club Foundation and is on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday and Sunday. The parking lot opens at midnight on Friday evening and the clinic opens six hours later. No identification is required and free dental, vision and medical services are provided. For more information, visit the clinics website Or Facebook page. Aladdin 7:30 p.m. Friday; 1/7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday; Atwood Concert Hall, 621 W. Sixth Ave. This Disney favorite is a production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacles. Featuring classic characters like Genie, Jasmine and Jafar, this musical is in its final weekend at Atwood Concert Hall. Tickets are available at different price points. Check out our online calendar for more event listings on adn.com/calendar.

