“Will replace your face with AI”





The image was shared on X. (courtesy: orandhranews) Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first Hindi film Kabir Singh, which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019. However, the film also attracted widespread criticism for its misogynistic content. Today, years after its release, Adil Hussain, who played a crucial role in Kabir Singh, admitted that this is the only film in his career that he regrets having participated in. The veteran actor recently appeared on the AP Podcast YouTube Channel, where he revealed that he agreed to make the film without reading the script first. Adil Hussain said, “This is the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without watching the Telugu film on which it was based. THE Life of Pi star added that after the release of Kabir Singh, he went to a theater in Delhi, but came out just after 20 minutes. He continued, And I went to see the movie (Kabir Singh) in Delhi and I couldn't stand it after 20 minutes I just left. And I regret it to this day. The only film I regretted making was this film (Kabir Singh) because I think it's misogynistic. It made me feel very small as a human being. Adil Hussain appeared in a cameo role in Kabir Singh, as dean of Shahid Kapoor's college. Now, in response to Adil Hussain's comments, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shared a scathing note on [formerly Twitter]. In it, he threatened to replace Adil Hussain's face using AI. He wrote: “Your 'belief' in 30 art films has not earned you as much fame as your 'regret' of a hit film. I regret choosing you knowing that your greed is greater than your passion. NOW I will save you from shame by replacing your face with the help of AI”, and added a link to the aforementioned interview of the national award winner. . Your “belief” in 30 art films hasn’t earned you as much fame as your “regret” of a BLOCKBUSTER film????https://t.co/BiJIV3UeyO

I regret choosing you, knowing that your greed is greater than your passion. NOW I will save you from shame by replacing your face with the help of AI???? Now smile properly ???? Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 18, 2024 In the same interview, Adil Hussain had also defended the freedom of expression of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He said, I didn't even dare to look Animal so I can't comment on that. I've heard stories from trusted friends, but unless I watch them I can't comment. But I'm part of Kabir Singh so I went to watch it. I think everyone has the right to make a film the way they want. I would defend his (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) freedom to make a film. But I completely disagree with him. I think a film like Kabir Singh celebrates something that is not beneficial to society. This legitimizes male misogyny and violence against anyone and it doesn't have to be a woman. He celebrates and glorifies him. I've said it before, the only film I regret acting in is Kabir Singh. The actor concluded by saying that he felt embarrassed for having worked in Kabir Singh. He claimed he couldn't even ask his wife to watch the movie because she would be so angry. In 2019, speaking about their collaboration, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said in a statement, “Adil Hussain is a brilliant actor. When I planned to remake this film in Hindi, I was very sure that I wanted him to play the role .” Read the full story here. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddywhich was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kabir Singh also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/adil-hussain-says-he-regrets-doing-kabir-singh-director-sandeep-vanga-reacts-5468727

