Ranveer Singh, Bollywood's latest victim, advises fans: 'deepfake se bacho doston'





Shillong, April 19: A day after his deepfake video went viral on the internet, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and inflation, actor Ranveer Singh reacted by saying, “deepfake se bacho dostonnnn”. An AI-generated video of the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actor shows him supporting the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections. The video is from the actor's recent visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, with Kriti Sanon for Manish Malhotra's fashion show at Namo Ghat. In the deepfake video, we can hear Ranveer's altered voice saying, “Modi ji's aim is this, his aim is to celebrate our sad life, unemployment or marriage. Because those in Bharatvarsh are moving like never before, at such speed, but we should never forget to demand our development or justice. Reacting the same, the 'Padmaavat' actor took to social media and said, “Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn.” However, fans took to the comments section and wrote, “Overacting se aap bacha lo.” One user said: “No one can fake a real imposter.” A user wrote, “You are also deepfake SRK in Bhai Don 3”. A few days ago, Bollywood's 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan's fake political party ad went viral on the internet. The actor filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police against a fake Congress advertisement. The said advertisement contains a fake video of Aamir created by artificial intelligence and targets the ruling BJP due to its promise of Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's account. This is an alleged fake AI-generated video that uses a clip from an episode of the TV show 'Satyamev Jayate' hosted by Aamir Khan, which aired 10 years ago. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar. He then has “Singham Again” in his kitty. (IANS)

