Holly Housen: writer for children's television
How did you get started as a television screenwriter?
Danny Phantom was a big inspiration for me to become an animation writer. And so when I knew that's what I wanted to do, it was honestly being in the right place at the right time.
Mannish [Hartman, animator and creator of Danny Phantom and Fairly OddParents] had just left Nickelodeon to pursue his own projects with his own studio. And I was able to go to California and intern for him before my senior year at Vassar. And during that internship, he was on the staff of HobbyKids Adventures, a show on YouTube, and I got to write about that show during my senior year.
Animation, and really entertainment in general, is a unique career in that there isn't necessarily one path to get where you want to go. And you might even find yourself somewhere you didn't expect. But for me, it was really amazing to immediately start writing about animated series.
What clichés have you noticed in children's media and how do you avoid them in your own writing?
I never want to talk down to children. I believe children can be included in almost any conversation, with a few obvious exceptions. But when I write media that I know the target audience is children, I try to write that in a way that anybody can step away and learn something from the show's themes, but also, kids don't feel like they're only being shown perfection, which means they see characters who feel human, even if they are animals.
A character can be a great role model without always making the right decision immediately… Whenever I have the chance to bring that kind of raw emotion into my work, it's very important to me.
Tell me about a project or episode that you are proud of.
There is an episode of [Butch Hartman’s series] The Garden of which I am particularly proud. It's called Finding Joy, where the two main characters Lenny Lion and Lucy Lamb enter a competition called Amazement Today, where they navigate a hedge maze to find a prize.
Lucy wants to win the prize for Lenny because it's a figurine of her favorite superhero… But throughout the episode, Lucy kind of loses the fun of the process because she's so worried about overanalyzing everything and making sure they're making the right decisions at all times. It ends up being a very powerful moment for her when she realizes that, you know, it's okay to just trust the process! And what is meant for you will come for you.
How have your own life experiences influenced your work?
I've had a lot of realizations about my identity over the past two years. I came out as bisexual in 2022. I didn't have a lot of representation growing up and it's just that I naturally have a sense of being that I think is less black and white than I think. was waiting.
I try to approach everything I write with a sense of openness and flow that I think has always been there and influenced me, but has recently become more evident. …I've always admired characters who go through journeys similar to mine, or journeys related to finding and embracing more authenticity and vulnerability.
