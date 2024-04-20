Fetterman denounces school ban on speeches about bullying of gay actors





US Senator. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat , criticized a state school district for canceling an event because the speaker was a gay man. Fetterman called the Cumberland Valley school districts' cancellation of an anti-bullying speech by gay actor and author Maulik Pancholy deeply wrong and detrimental to students' education about diversity and bullying. The senator spoke to Threads to express his concern and urge school board members to reconsider their unanimous decision. This decision is deeply flawed and confirms exactly why it's so important to have a conversation about bullying, Fetterman said on Threads. He continued: “This is a learning experience for children's education and perspective, and I am calling on the Cumberland Valley School District board to rescind their vote and let @maulikpancholy speak. Pancholy, known for his roles in 30 Rock and as a voice actor in Phineas and Ferb, was scheduled to speak next month at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg about her experiences with bullying and the importance of empathy and inclusion. However, the school board canceled the event, citing concerns that the actors LGBTQ+ advocacy would be too political for a school setting. Despite backlash and a growing community petition to reinstate the event, the Cumberland Valley Board of Directors stood by its decision. Trisha Comstock, who has two sons in the district, started an online petition to reinstate Pancholy's speech, which quickly gathered more than 1,000 signatures,The New York Times reports . Comstock argued in a telephone interview that the board's use of politics as a pretext was wrong. There is no political agenda. He's not trying to pass policies or change minds or anything like that, she said. In defense of the cancellation, board member Bud Shaffner told the Times his comments about Pancholy's lifestyle concerned the actor's activism, which he perceived as political, potentially violating district policy. However, Comstock argued that if the policy was enforced consistently, other groups seen as activists would also face bans, asking: Would we ban Mothers Against Drunk Driving from coming to speak to our members? ? Kelly Potteiger, a board member and also a member of the local chapter of the far-right anti-government activist group Moms for Liberty, expressed concerns that Pancholy might discuss her children's books, which explore the bullying that children face. LGBTQ + characters or their experiences with anti-bullying efforts, Times reports. Again, it's not discrimination against his lifestyle, it's his choice, but he's the one talking about it, Potteiger said. He said that's not the subject, but it's the subject of his books. Pancholy addressed the cancellation in an Instagram video. “My heart goes out to the entire Mountain View Middle School community, and especially its students,” he said. “As a middle school student, I never saw myself represented in the stories around me. I couldn't find books featuring South Asian American or LGBTQ+ characters. They didn't exist,” he said. he continued. “And when I started writing my own novels so many years later, I still had a hard time finding those stories. That's the reason I wrote my books in the first place. Because the Representation matters. When I visit schools, my 'activism' is letting all young people know that they are seen. He concluded: “To each of you: I see you. I appreciate you. You matter. No one can take that away from you.” Trudy Ring contributed reporting.

