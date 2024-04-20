Pennsylvania school board slammed homophobia after canceling Indian-American gay actor's appearance





A Pennsylvania school's decision to cancel a speech against a gay actor's harassment, citing his “lifestyle,” has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The planned guest speaker, actor Maulik Pancholy, was disinvited after school board members expressed concerns about his sexual orientation and activism, which they called his “lifestyle.” The decision not only upset her parents, but also angered students and community members who believed the school board was promoting discrimination. FILE – Actor Maulik Pancholy attends the premiere of “Trishna” during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 27, 2012 in New York. A Pennsylvania school board's cancellation of an upcoming appearance by actor and children's book author Maulik Pancholy was ill-advised and sends a hurtful message, particularly to the LGBTQ+ community, education officials said in a letter dated Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/ Evan Agostini, file)(AP) Reaction to school's decision to cancel appearance by gay actor Parents and community members in a Pennsylvania school district have united to voice their concerns and file a petition against the school board, which voted unanimously Monday to cancel its appearance. Pancholy, known for his role as Jonathan on “30 Rock,” was scheduled to speak at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg, Pa., on May 22, before the Cumberland Valley School District opted to cancel the event citing concerns about his activism and lifestyle. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Also read: The haunting final words of the man who set himself on fire during Trump's trial in New York: the rotten truth of post-truth America Pancholy, author of the book titled Nikhil Out Loud, was the main concern of the board. The book follows the story of a gay Native American boy at school. He describes himself as an activist, he takes pride in his lifestyle, and I don't think that should be forced on our students at any age, a CVSD board member said in a video posted online by a parent. Petition filed against the decision of the board of directors The move sparked outrage from parents, students and LGBTQ+ advocates who say the cancellation sends the wrong message about inclusion and acceptance. The board has been called homophobic by many. According to CNN, a petition started by Trisha Comstock, a school district parent, was later joined by more than 6,000 people demanding that the school board reverse its decision. About Maulik Pancholy Maulik Navin Pancholy is an American actor and author known for his roles in various television shows and films. He rose to fame for his role as Jonathan in 30 Rock and voiced Baljeet Tjinder in Phineas and Ferb. Pancholy also appeared as Neal in the first season of Whitney and played characters named Sanjay Patel in Weeds and Sanjay and Craig. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Maulik Pancholy comes from a Gujarati Indian family, with roots in Gujarat, India. Mark Blanchard, the district's superintendent joined by other principals from various departments, wrote a letter Thursday expressing support for allowing actor Maulik Pancholy's anti-bullying speech to continue. According to administrators cited in the Guardians report, the school board's decision has had significant ramifications for our school community, particularly for our students and staff who are members of the LGBTQ+ community. » The statement adds that Mr. Pancholy's personality has been reduced to a single aspect. , and its ability to communicate an anti-bullying and hateful message has been discredited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/pennsylvania-school-board-slammed-homophobic-after-cancelling-gay-indian-american-actors-appearance-101713600916070.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos