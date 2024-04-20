Imran Khan only owns three plates, a sofa and a vacuum cleaner; reacts to rumor that he rents Karan Johar's friends' apartment | Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who has stayed away from the limelight for the past decade, has opened up about the minimalist lifestyle he adopted after stepping away from showbiz. From moving out of his luxurious Pali Hill bungalow to moving into an empty apartment, the actor opened up about his journey to separate himself from the trappings outside. In an interview with Film Companion, Imran said he moved from his luxurious Pali Hill bungalow to an apartment in Bandra five years ago, around the time he split from his ex -wife Avantika Malik.

Imran said: I started by moving into what was basically an empty space. I started bringing things into the space based on my needs. I had a TV because I like to watch movies and I had a couch. And then, little by little, I started bringing things only based on what I really needed. The actor continued: I didn't have live-in staff; I had someone who came every two days to do the heavy cleaning. But I bought myself one of those Dyson vacuums and said, “I'll clean it myself.” If I only have three plates, one for each meal, breakfast, lunch, dinner, there are only three plates to wash. So how big could the mess be?

The actor ran his space independently, but said his meals came from his mother's house. Asked about rumors that he rented Karan Johar's apartment with his girlfriend Lekha Washington, the actor said, “Again, it's one of those things that I've never really been able to understand . The notion of fame and fame and the idea that people are literally following you and reporting on you and commenting on you and all that. I always found it a bit weird. »

Imran said he and Lekha were negotiating his three-plate policy and looking for a way to find common ground. This is an ongoing negotiation. It's like can we have more plates? How much do we really need? I might have three; can we do with five? Six? Okay, three for you, three for me. So that's the ongoing negotiation that we're thinking about as we move into a new place, he said.

