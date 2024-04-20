Parineeti Chopra speaks out on favoritism in Bollywood: 'There are camps' | Bollywood

Parineeeti Chopra is currently receiving praise for her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti, who has seen several ups and downs in her career, has made some revelations about favoritism in Bollywood. The actor, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about camps in the Hindi film industry. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra says she started following politics after marriage to Raghav Chadha: Ab toh karna padta hai) Parineeti Chopra recently opened up about favoritism in Bollywood.

Parineeti spoke about the lack of work opportunities during a recent interaction with Pinkvilla. She said, I'm just saying there are camps, there are circles, there are favorites. Two people who have the same talent, who can bring the same thing to the table, one will be the favorite and the other will not be and the one who is not will lose the job opportunity, that's why I really insist that this become a meritocracy. So if I'm able to bring this talent, if I'm able to bring the same amount, then I also have to have the opportunity and not lose it because I don't have a relationship or I'm not not in your camp or that I am not. in your clique.

After receiving praise from fans and film critics, Parineeti recently wrote a message of gratitude on her Instagram account. She captioned it as: Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed by your words, your calls and your movie reviews. (tears don't stop) PARINEETI IS BACK. These words resonate loudly. I did not think about it. Yes, I'm back and I'm not going anywhere!

Amar Singh Chamkila features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is a musical biopic on the late Punjabi singer. Amar Singh Chamkila was nicknamed “Punjab's Elvis Presley” due to his popularity among fans. The Diljit-Parineeti starrer is available to stream on Netflix.