Transcript: How Papa TV established itself in Hollywood





Share Sean McNulty (00:04): Welcome to the Ankler Podcast. It is Sean McNulty from The Wakeup newsletter here at The Ankler here on the Jersey Shore on Thursday, April 25. I am joined by Elaine Low And Richard Rushfield in Los Angeles, where you can see it by the excitement in Elaine's eyes, we're just a day away from the release of this year's Best Picture winner, Amazon's MGM. ChallengersElaine. Elaine Low (00:24): I feel like at this point, since we mention this movie, oh, once a week, I feel obligated to say that neither you, nor me, nor the pod are sponsored by Challengers or Amazon MGM in any way. Sean McNulty (00:34): No exchange of money, we're missing out. Richard Rushfield (00:36): Not yet. Sean McNulty (00:36): Not yet, exactly. Elaine Low (00:38): I'm just really excited for a tennis movie, okay guys? Sean McNulty (00:43): Well, we'll come back to that later in the module, of course, to find out what the big plan is. Richard Rushfield (00:46): I'm willing to be really excited about a tennis movie for the right deal, if someone wants to call me about why I should be really excited about a tennis movie. Sean McNulty (00:59): Richard is very much for sale today, everyone, just for the record, if you have an offer on something, I think he's buying. So just a reminder, you can find The Ankler team on Los Angeles' number one NPR station and on Southern California Public Radio's flagship radio station 89.3 LAist all day long, every Thursday, in part of the Entertainment Thursday lineup during Morning Edition, AirTalk and All Things Considered, and contact us here on the podcast anytime at [email protected]. (01:22): In a moment today, our favorite mystery man, Entertainment Strategy Guyor as his kids call him, ESG, I'm sure he'll join us to talk about not hard funny, Elaine, not Stray animalsRichard, not those buzzwords, but another buzzword that comes up a lot, this one is Dad TV, Elaine, which we love too. Elaine Low (01:42): Dad TV, yes, bring it. It's time we talk about Dad TV on this module. Sean McNulty (01:46): We have the expert coming to tell us everything that's happening at Dad TV and the presumed king of the Dad TV market, Amazon Prime. We're going to look at the numbers that ESG found to support or refute this, so he had a really good article that's up there on theankler.com and just a thanks for checking out another article from real AI. column this week, where Eric Barmack looked at the documentary space and what AI can do at this point, but more so the challenges the genre presents for our AI overlords. (02:17): You can also check it out at theankler.com. But more importantly, Elaine, it's Q1 earnings season, we're in the thick of it. Elaine Low (02:24): It's your favorite. Sean McNulty (02:26): It really is. You can tell by the look on my tired face that this is definitely how it goes. It certainly hasn't increased since 7:00 a.m. reading the earnings reports. We had a big one today, ready to talk cable business, Elaine?

