Connect with us

Entertainment

Actor Paddy Wilkins returns home to Nebraska with acclaimed short film “Piano Man”

Actor Paddy Wilkins returns home to Nebraska with acclaimed short film “Piano Man”

 








Paddy Wilkins 1

Lincoln native Paddy Wilkins in a scene from the short film “Piano Man,” which will be screened Sunday at the Benson Film Festival. Wilkins won the best performance award at last year's Red Rose International Film Festival for the film, which also features music by her nephew, a fellow Lincoln graduate.


Courtesy photo


Paddy Wilkins doesn't play piano, but his nephew Miles doesWilkins is a jazz pianist. So together they made Paddy Piano Man, the star of an acclaimed short film that will bring Paddy back to Nebraska this weekend.

The film will screen Sunday at the Benson Film Festival, giving Paddy Wilkins, a Lincoln Pius X graduate who studied theater at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the opportunity to return to the city and state he calls always at home.

At the center of every scene in the 20-minute film, Paddy Wilkins plays the title character, a jazz pianist who has retired from fame and public appearances and works as a piano tuner, stopping at homes and venues across Los Angeles to do his job. work.

This story is rooted in an experience that Lincoln East High School graduate Miles Wilkins had in his Harlem apartment, where a piano tuner rode on a bicycle, quickly and silently tuned the piano and disappeared into the streets of New York.

People also read…

Paddy Wilkins had shared the story with his friend Jay Zaretsky, who wrote and directed the film.







Patrick

Patrick “Paddy” Wilkins


Courtesy photo


Miles Wilkins was responsible for composing the music and he also played much of the music live for the shoot in Los Angeles.

“He did a lot of handballs, stuff like that. I played a bit, he taught me more than I thought I could,” Paddy Wilkins said.

In Piano Man, Wilkins plays a character who encounters a fraudulent piano sale and finds himself driven to perform again. He did so convincingly enough to win the Best Performance award at last year's Red Rose International Film Festival, where Zaretsky also won Best Director.

It was totally unexpected, Wilkins said. I didn't even know this was something I was up for. So I have a trophy on my mantelpiece. This is a topic of conversation that has nothing to do with cancer.

Diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2017, Wilkins underwent surgeries and underwent chemotherapy and radiation that put the cancer into remission.







Paddy Wilkins 2

Lincoln native Paddy Wilkins in a scene from the short film 'Piano Man'.


Courtesy photo


Over the years, there were few recurrences that served as setbacks, but ultimately cancer gave Wilkins a different outlook on life, he said.

“I feel really lucky to be here, and it's made me fall headlong into the arts in a different way. It's kind of like, what are you going to do with your time now that you have a chance again? It changes you and it affects the kind of artist I become.

Wilkins has been on this artistic journey since leaving Lincoln for New York, where he attended the National Shakespeare Conservatory. In 1994, he landed a role in a production at the Shakespeare Center in Los Angeles and moved to Southern California, where he worked for several years in radio as well as film, theater and television.

Then tragedy sent him home.

His first wife died and he returned to Lincoln with his daughter, who was then 2 years old. They lived here for two years.

“It was a really special time for us. My daughter, she's 21 now, and she's nostalgic for Lincoln, she wants to go back all the time. … That's where we feel like we're from and it is from there that we feel as we live.

Returning to Los Angeles, Wilkins found a niche in the world of television commercials, appearing in commercials for Apple, Geico, Dr. Pepper, Nike, Budweiser, Hyundai, American Express, Peloton, Google, M&Ms and many others .

I was a single father and the commercials were really great for me because I could spend a lot of time with my daughter, he said. I didn't have to clock in and do a nine to five and it was kind of perfect for the situation we were in.

Now I have a few more wonderful, beautiful children. And I'm kind of on this path where I'm more focused on acting. It seems to me that I am more interested in the profession. I'm just really immersed in it, back in class. I'm still working on things and auditioning. I'm lucky to have this kind of job because I can continue to age and work.







Paddy Wilkins 3

Lincoln native Paddy Wilkins in a scene from the short film 'Piano Man'.


Courtesy photo


In addition to acting, Wilkins is currently working on an episodic television show in hopes of it being picked up by a network or streaming channel. It is a dark comedy about a bakery in a crematorium owned by a group of mafia women.

In another hometown connection, Wilkins' partner in writing and producing is Steve Lewis, who went to Lincoln East and performed in UNL's theater program before embarking on his professional career .

I've known him since I don't even remember when, I think I met him in high school, Wilkins said. We all worked at Pickles or Twisters (Records). I was a Pickles guy, he was a Twisters guy. I think that’s when we met.”

He said the two treated the show like a job, showing up to work every day with each other.

We shop different networks, take meetings and whatever it takes to make a show, he said.

But he'll put that aside this weekend when he brings Piano Man to the festival, where it will be shown Sunday at 11:35 a.m. at the Benson Theater, 6054 Maple St.

He expects the restored theater to contain many of his Lincoln friends and family when he appears on screen in what he acknowledges will be a big event for him and his nephew, who will not be able to be there , but which is also an important event. part of the film.

It's really important because it's about bringing something home where people can actually see it in a theater, where it was meant to be seen, on the big screen, Wilkins said.

“It’s really great to be able to come home and go again, that’s what I do, what I did.”

Download the new Journal Star News mobile app


Contact the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://journalstar.com/life-entertainment/local/movies-tv/actor-paddy-wilkins-returns-home-to-nebraska-with-acclaimed-short-film-piano-man/article_c124e5b8-0328-11ef-b372-1f2cf7d87dbc.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: