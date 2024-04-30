Entertainment
Ileana Dcruz reveals she stopped getting South films after working in Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopras Barfi: I didn't get my due | Bollywood News
Actress Ileana D'Cruz who was last seen in the film Making and making love is known for giving remarkable performances on the big screen. However, his stint in Bollywood seems to have slowed his rise in Southern cinema. The actress opened up about how she faced lack of offers from the South after starring in Anurag Basu's Barfi alongside Ranbir Kapoor And Priyanka Chopra. Ileana also explained that her profession was not noticed in the industry.
In the interview with India Today, Ileana D'cruz shared how when she did a film in Bollywood, people had the misconception that she was no longer willing to work in the film industry from South. Explaining this assumption of her 'shift' to Bollywood, Ileana shared, “It wasn't meant to be a change. It was me doing a Hindi film because I really loved Barfi as a story. I thought it was an unusual film, and I didn't really see myself doing something like that or having something like that come my way again. It was unique and I thought it would be stupid to give it up. It wasn't like Oh, now I'm moving my base to Bollywood, and I'll never do a South Indian film again. But I feel like somewhere, when I signed up to do Barfi, there was this weird misconception that she was moving to Bollywood now. She won't be interested in doing Southern films.'”
Due to this misconception, Ileane eventually stopped receiving offers for the film South. “The offers have kind of diminished. I haven’t really gotten many offers, but yes, it’s true that I have become more selective about the work I want to do after moving to Bollywood,” she explained.
Ileana said she felt she didn't get the credit she was due in the industry. She shared: “I don’t feel like I’ve gotten my due. I really feel like a lot of the work I've done has gone unnoticed. And I do not know why.
On the work front, Ileana D'cruz was last seen opposite Pratik Gandhi in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film also starred Vidya Balan and Sendhil Ramamurthy. In 2023, the actress welcomed her first child and also announced her marriage to beau Michael Dolan.
