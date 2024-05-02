SEICON, THE SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT AND INNOVATION CONFERENCE, ANNOUNCES ALL STAR SPEAKER PANEL AT INAUGURAL EVENT IN LAS VEGAS





The world's leading leaders in sports, entertainment and innovation Gather in Las Vegas July 15-17, 2024 LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — You are with a one-of-a-kind sports, entertainment and innovation conference, welcoming thought leaders and subject matter experts from around the world, today announced that its inaugural three-day conference will be held at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, since July 15-17, 2024. SEI-Con (PRNewsfoto/SEI-Con) UNLV Sports Innovation Institute And Syracuse University David B. Falk College Sport and Human Dynamics in collaboration with the Las VegasOmnichannel customer experience agency Circle to launch SEICon with opening reception on July 15th. The event will feature an innovation hub, daily lectures, seminars/sessions, panel discussions and daily hospitality with live music and performances. With comprehensive content-driven programming, SEICon will feature more than 100 thought leaders and transformative pioneers who continue to play a pioneering role in the sports and entertainment industry with the goal of inspiring, empowering and to elevate opportunities, including: Nancy Lieberman : Two-time Olympian and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Sandra Douglas Morgan: President, Las Vegas Raiders

David B. Falk : Founding Chairman Emeritus, Falk Associates Management Enterprises (FAME)

David Levy : CEO, Horizon Sports & Experiences

Russ Brandon : President, XFL

Deidra Maddock: Vice President, Sports Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising

Peter Dropick: Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations, UFC

Marc Badain : President, Oak View Group Las Vegas – Arena and Entertainment

Jasmine Jordan: JORDAN Sports Marketing “SEICon is pleased to announce that our inaugural three-day conference will be held at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas,” said Shawn Garrity, CEO, Circle. “Our mission is to be a next-generation conference combining sports, entertainment and innovation, and we are excited to bring together the global sports and entertainment community for three action-packed days at Las Vegas“. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet industry leaders and explore the latest innovations in sports and entertainment, esports and gaming, sports sociology and diversity, media audiovisual, research and development, and much more. Additional details and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit sei-con.org About SEI-Con

You are with is the next generation conference that enables universities, businesses, governments, organizations and non-profit entities to align, accelerating the development of new products, services and technologies that will elevate the entire market and will improve the future of sports and entertainment for all. . The inaugural three-day conference (July 15-17, 2024) includes an innovation hub, daily conferences, seminars/sessions, round tables and daily closing evenings with musical entertainment. The story continues About David B. Falk College Sport and Human Dynamics

Syracuse University Falk College offers academic degree programs focused on holistic health and wellness, human performance, and sports enterprise. The college's emphasis on experiential learning supports student success through intentional internship requirements, faculty-mentored research projects, immersion trips, and global study abroad. Falk College has been at the forefront of education in the sports industry for 20 years, launching one of the nation's first undergraduate degrees in both sports management and sports analytics, and offering soon a new study program in communication and sports management with SI. Newhouse School public communications. About the UNLV Sports Innovation Institute

The mission of the UNLV Sports Innovation Institute is to champion innovation, foster economic development, and elevate education, sports business and sports science. Through a culture of collaboration, inclusion and a relentless pursuit of innovation, the institute is committed to shaping the future of sport in the world's largest sports and entertainment laboratory, ensuring accessibility, commitment and inspiration for generations to come. MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected] Cision View original content to download multimedia:^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seicon-the-sports-entertainment–innovation-conference-announces-all-star-cast-of-speakers-at-inaugural-event-in-las- vegas -302134895.html SOURCE SEICon

