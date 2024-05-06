Entertainment
RAW VIDEO: Orangutan found medically treating injury in scientific first | Entertainment
Credit: Safruddin/Armas/Ulil Azhari/Adami/Max Planck Institute/Cover Images An incredible study published in the journal Scientific Reports has revealed that orangutans are the first animal observed tending to their own wounds. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany and the Universitas Nasional in Indonesia reveal groundbreaking evidence of self-medicating behavior in a wild male Sumatran orangutan, shedding light on the evolutionary origins of treatment of wounds in humans. The study, led by Caroline Schuppli and Isabelle Laumer, was carried out in the protected Suaq Balimbing rainforest in Indonesia, which is home to a critically endangered population of Sumatran orangutans. During routine observations, researchers observed a male orangutan named Rakus actively tending to a facial injury. During daily orangutan observations, we noticed that a male named Rakus had suffered a facial injury, probably in a fight with a neighboring male, Laumer says. Remarkably, three days after the injury, Rakus engaged in deliberate wound treatment. He selectively plucked the leaves of a vine known as Akar Kuning (Fibraurea tinctoria), chewed them and applied the resulting juice precisely to the wound for several minutes before covering it entirely with the chewed leaves. The plant, renowned for its medicinal properties in traditional Southeast Asian medicine, contains compounds with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects that promote wound healing. Laumer adds: This vine and related species found in the rainforests of Southeast Asia are known for their analgesic and antipyretic effects and are used in traditional medicine to treat various illnesses, such as malaria. Analyzes of plant chemical compounds show the presence of furanoditerpenoids and protoberberine alkaloids, known for their antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antioxidant, and other biological activities relevant to wound healing. Notably, observations revealed no signs of infection, and within five days the wound had healed significantly. This unprecedented behavior raises intriguing questions about its intentionality and emergence. Rakus's meticulous and repeated application of plant material suggests deliberate action rather than mere coincidence. Schuppli suggests that such behavior could come from individual innovation. She adds: It is possible that treatment of wounds with Fibraurea tinctoria by Suaq orangutans emerges through individual innovation. The orangutans present on the site rarely eat the plant. However, individuals may accidentally touch their wounds while feeding on this plant and thus unintentionally apply the plant's juice to their wounds. As Fibraurea tinctoria has powerful analgesic effects, individuals may experience an immediate release of pain, leading them to repeat the behavior several times. Importantly, this finding challenges previous assumptions about the ability of non-human animals to self-medicate. It offers a rare glimpse into the sophisticated cognitive abilities of our closest relatives and hints at the common evolutionary mechanisms underlying wound management across species. Schuppli highlights the potential implications of this finding, suggesting that understanding the origins of wound care behaviors could shed light on the broader evolutionary history of medicine. The treatment of human wounds was probably first mentioned in a medical manuscript dating from 2200 BC, which included cleaning, plastering and dressing wounds with certain healing substances, she explains. Since forms of active wound treatment are not uniquely human, but can also be found in the great apes of Africa and Asia, it is possible that there is a common underlying mechanism for recognition and the application of substances with medical or functional properties to wounds and that our last common ancestor already exhibited similar ointment behaviors. As the first documented case of active wound management with a biologically active substance in a great ape species, Rakus' remarkable behavior opens new avenues for exploring the depths of animal cognition and its implications for human health.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailygazette.com/life_and_arts/entertainment/raw-video-orangutan-found-medically-treating-wound-in-scientific-first/video_c4d67b82-1e78-5772-aee1-8a88cf3fb716.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi to address two election rallies in Andhra Pradesh today ahead of LS and Assembly polls
- RAW VIDEO: Orangutan found medically treating injury in scientific first | Entertainment
- Oregon Football beats Ohio State with the Big Ten Conference's No. 1 transfer class
- Introducing Google Threat Intelligence, Google Cloud's security solution powered by Gemini Pro
- An earthquake was reported near the Charlotte Airport
- Boris Johnson could be in the running for NATO's top job, conservative allies say
- UK weather: Bank holiday thunderstorm warning issued for most of England | uk news
- Why can't Paramount Stock have a Hollywood ending?
- Lauren Schez wears a sheer dress during a pre-Met gala outing with Jeff Bezos
- Re-Up revolutionizes with AI – CStore decision
- Bollywood Style Chinon Crape Floral Print Gotapatti Cutwork Border Sar – KcPc Bandhani
- Coca-Cola hosts Cricket Watch Party at Citi Field