16 Candles Long Duk Dong Actor Gedde Watanabe Didn't Think His Role Was Racist





Over the past two decades, John Hughes Sixteen candles was seen in a new light, with many calling the portrayal of foreign student Long Duk Dong, played by Gedde Watanabe, racist. For the 40th anniversary of the 1984 classic, Watanabe reflected on the role in an interview with People review where he said that initially he didn't question whether the character was offensive. At the time he was portraying the character, Watanabe says, he was just happy to receive his first big payday. “Frankly, I was like, this is a good job, and I'm going to get paid more for a week in this movie than all the years I've been in the theater,” he said. As for whether he had any hesitations about taking on the role of Long Duk Dong, Watanabe noted, “I didn't really think it was a stereotype, because there wasn't really much for actors Asians at the time. .” He continued: “It was so rare. So I didn't think it was stereotypical or racist. Isn't that weird? He acknowledged, however, that some of the terms used to describe his character were questionable. “I remember the movie using the word 'Chinaman' and even then I was like, 'Oh, isn't that great,'” he recalls. “But you also have to remember that at that time people still had to be told the parameters and alarm bells when it came to being offensive.” Long Duk Dong is an awkward and nerdy Chinese exchange student who communicates in broken English and American catchphrases, causing him to be ridiculed by the rest of the characters. The actor defended Hughes' decision to write the character, explaining that, in a way, Long Duk Dong was also playing against stereotypes. “It was really unusual in a way, for the Asian character to have the girl and party and be in such happiness,” Watanabe said. Watanabe, originally from Utah, used a heavy fake accent in Sixteen candles. He shared that to prepare for the role, he took inspiration from a friend, whose current accent is similar to the character's. “I had a friend who was kind of like him, and he helped me out and let me listen to him and talk to me, and then I went in and auditioned and got it,” a- he declared. To maintain the accent while filming the film, he adopted an acting technique of talking with him, eventually breaking character during a table read, surprising Hughes. “He completely burst out laughing,” Watanabe recalls. “He was in shock.”

