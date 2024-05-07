This Bollywood heroine was linked to terrorist groups, went missing, was found dead with her family; their bodies were…





Pakistan-based Bollywood actress Laila Khan was allegedly killed by her stepfather, mother and sisters.

We don't always know what's going on in the personal lives of Bollywood stars. What we see on screen may not be the whole story. Even though their lives seem glamorous, their personal lives can be very different. One example is that of Bollywood actress Laila Khan, who was allegedly killed by her father-in-law. She was born as Reshma Patel in 1978 and died on January 30, 2011. Laila was a Bollywood actress who starred with Rajesh Khanna in the 2008 film Wafa: A Deadly Love Story. She was reportedly married to Munir Khan, who was part of the banned group Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami Bangladesh. Khan, along with some members of his family, was allegedly killed in 2011 in Maharashtra. On January 30, 2011, Munir Khan's family, including his wife, mother-in-law, siblings and cousin, left Mumbai for their vacation home in Igatpuri. On February 9, 2011, Khan's mother claimed that she was in Chandigarh with her third husband, Pervez Iqbal Tak, during a conversation with her sister. After that, the family disappeared. Khan's father filed a missing person's report, and Bollywood director Rakesh Sawant, who worked with Khan, also filed a similar report. Later, Nadir Shah Patel, Khan's father, filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court on July 17, 2012, seeking transfer of his daughter's murder case from the crime branch to the NIA, alleging a lack of rapid investigation on the part of the first. Khan's father-in-laws, Parvez Iqbal Tak and Asif Sheikh, suspected members of terrorist groups, were implicated in the disappearance of Khan and his family. Police also questioned Nadir Shah Patel during the investigation. Parvez Iqbal Tak was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 21, 2012, in connection with another case. Initially, Tak admitted during interrogation that Khan and some of his family members were shot dead in Maharashtra in February 2011. However, he later recanted, saying they were alive. Confessing before the Mumbai crime branch, Tak again changed his statement, admitting that he intended to kill Khan's mother Shelina for personal reasons. He claimed to have killed Khan and his family and buried them behind his bungalow in Igatpuri. Asif Sheikh, arrested in Bangalore, confessed to being involved in the murders along with Tak. During investigation, police found six buried bodies, probably those of Khan and his family members, near his bungalow in Igatpuri. In November 2012, DNA test results confirmed that remains found at Khan's farm in Igatpuri belonged to her and her relatives. THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

