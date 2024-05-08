Entertainment
Hollywood Con Queen Reviews A Truly Boring Journey Through An Amazing Scam | Television and radio
HHollywood finds no subject more fascinating than Hollywood. He turned inward almost from the beginning of the film industry. The good stuff continues from Sunset Boulevard and Singin in the Rain, but there's a lot of bloated dross.
To the second pile, we must add the three hours of Hollywood Con Queen, the story of a scam which could be told in 60 minutes, instead of the 180 allocated. A big scam, to be sure, involving the impersonation of many studio heads, but a scam nonetheless, operating on the same principles as all the others we have witnessed in life or as viewers of TV shows. real crimes.
For 10 years or more, according to this documentary, Hargobind Tahilramani targeted freelance actors, makeup artists, photographers and others in the entertainment industry by posing as powerful women. These included Amy Pascal, then co-chairman of Sony Pictures, art collector and entrepreneur Wendi Deng Murdoch, and Sherry Lansing, then CEO of Paramounts. He convinced his victims to donate thousands of dollars for acting and gymnastics classes, or fork out expenses that were never reimbursed for speculative trips (usually to Indonesia, originally from Tahilramani) for nonexistent projects.
The first hour is devoted to the testimonies of the victims. All say they were victims of financial fraud and suffered intrusion and psychological manipulation (Amy Pascal, or one of the woman's supposed assistants, called at all hours with additional instructions and demands). ). In some cases, they have also been victims of sexual harassment, allowing themselves to be lured into telephone sex. Most then realized something was wrong and extricated themselves from the scam. Those with whom Tahilramani did not go as far tended to lose more money, but emerged less psychologically scarred.
Their experiences are described in great detail, it feels like every phone call, every blocked number, and every shudder of apprehension is noted, which does their suffering a disservice, as it numbs us with boredom. I assume this was done, if only for simple filler purposes, because the people featured represent only a tiny proportion of the more than 500 people Tahilramani allegedly exploited, or to avoid accusations of lewdness by giving unequal weight to sexual aspects. But throwing everything at us doesn't work either.
The series is based on journalist Scott Johnson's book, The Con Queen of Hollywood: The Hunt for an Evil Genius, which grew out of his articles about the conman who would eventually be revealed as Tamilramani, sitting in the middle of an intricate web of interactions. who reached, can you believe it! beyond California.
Johnson walks us through his research, but the filmmakers' efforts to convince us that private detective Nicole Kotisianas is not the star of the story fail. She spent three years obsessively following the Instagram account of Tamilramani (who was then living in the UK and trying to establish himself as an influencer), even after gathering enough evidence to convince the FBI that he should take the relay (and, reportedly, after distributing large doses of therapy to many Tamilramani victims).
The second hour details the investigations, but spins the wheels a bit to save all the big stuff for the final hour. This includes Johnson's phone and video interviews with Tamilramani; an account from his sister of her brother's volatility from his childhood and life of crime, undiverted by time spent in prison and mental institutions; and his eventual arrest for impersonation fraud in Hollywood.
It's a more interesting hour, but it still feels bloated and self-indulgent. We see so many images of Tamilramani being self-pitying, self-justifying, narcissistic, reporting bipolar disorder and a troubled past, that it's easy to draw our own conclusions about him that do not differ much, I suppose, from those of Johnson. He offers no more information than that Tamilramani has a sadistic streak and was in it as much for fun as money, otherwise the scam was too elaborate to be worth it.
Tamilramani is currently in the United Kingdom fighting extradition to the United States, where he faces a number of charges.
The series feels like a very long journey from the team behind Fyre and Tiger King, from which one would expect more, to a place close and familiar.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/article/2024/may/08/hollywood-con-queen-review-a-truly-boring-journey-through-an-astonishing-scam
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The UK public is invited to a dance for bugs to help assess soil health | soil
- Hollywood Con Queen Reviews A Truly Boring Journey Through An Amazing Scam | Television and radio
- Riverside wins its first state team title in 20 years
- Anya Taylor-Joy's 'Furiosa' Metal Sculpture Dress Masters the Met Gala Theme
- MaXXXine is all about the shiny parts of Hollywood Vs. The seedy parts of Hollywood in the 1980s Exclusive Image
- AstraZeneca to withdraw new coronavirus vaccine
- Shehzada receives black money? PM Modi asks Rahul Gandhi why he stopped 'Adani-Ambani' accusations
- Why regenerative clothing is the ultimate status symbol | Fashion
- Asian stocks generally higher, even as Chinese benchmarks weaken
- Today's Earthquake: A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Talala in Saurashtra, Gujarat
- Jokowi opens voice regarding Kaesang recording in Bekasi Pilwalkot
- Revived: how walking cricket gives over-50s a taste of Bazball | Sport