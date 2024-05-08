Entertainment
When does Hurricane Bay Theme Park open?
Kingdom of Kentucky will open the gates for the 2024 season this weekend, and the theme park is all-inclusive, adding 24 days to the calendar.
According to a release, the park will be open this year for 134 days, including the new Christmas in the Kingdom of Kentucky from November 29, 2024 to January 4, 2025. Two additional inaugural celebrations added to the 2024 calendar include Petal Palooza and the Red, white and bluegrass bash.
Here's what you need to know about Kentucky Kingdom for 2024:
When will Kentucky Kingdom open in 2024?
Kentucky Kingdom opens to Season Passholders for Preview Party on Friday, May 10, 2024 and doors open to the public on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
When will Hurricane Bay open in 2024? Will it be open Memorial Day weekend?
Hurricane Bay opens Memorial Day weekend in 2024, starting Saturday, May 25.
Who owns the Kingdom of Kentucky?
Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay belong toHerschend Family Entertainment.
Where is Six Flags' Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay located?
Kentucky Kingdom is located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville.
What time does Kentucky Kingdom open? What are the opening hours of the amusement parks?
Kentucky Kingdom opens at 11 a.m. ET most days, but times vary daily. For a schedule of park opening hours, visit kentuckykingdom.com.
What time does Hurricane Bay open? What are the opening hours of the water park?
Hurricane Bay opens at 11 a.m. ET most days, but times vary daily. For a schedule of park opening hours, visit kentuckykingdom.com.
What time does Kentucky Kingdom close?
Kentucky Kingdom closes at 7 p.m. ET most days, but hours vary daily, especially on weekends. For a schedule of park opening hours, visit kentuckykingdom.com.
What time does Hurricane Bay close?
Hurricane Bay closes at 6 p.m. ET most days, but times vary daily. For a schedule of park opening hours, visit kentuckykingdom.com.
How much are parking fees at Kentucky Kingdom in 2024?
Parking at Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay is $12 per car and $25 per bus, according to the website. Park visitors who plan ahead can visit during Free parking days to save money.
How much do Kentucky Kingdom tickets cost?
There are several ticket options depending on how often you visit the theme park. Here are your options:
How much does a Kentucky Kingdom day pass cost?
Kentucky Kingdom offers one-day or two-day admission pricing options depending on the length of your stay:
- 1-day general admission Day ticket prices range from $29.99 to $49.99 depending on the day of the year. Discounts are available for children ages 4-9 and seniors 62 and older.
- Two-day general admission Two-day ticket prices range from $39.99 to $57.99 depending on the day of the year.
Special ticket prices are also available for military and first responders and their families aged 10 to 61 starting at $29.99. Group tickets are also available starting at $39.99 for one-day tickets and $44.99 for two-day tickets. Select special pricing offers also available, including Education on the move May 17, 20 or 22; Homeschool day June 4; Teacher Appreciation Day June 11; Summer camp days June 12, June 26, July 10 and July 24; Scout Day June 18; And Girl Scout Day and June 25.
How much does a 2024 Kentucky Kingdom season pass cost?
There are three tiers for Kentucky Kingdom season passes. The last day to benefit from reduced rates is Sunday June 9.
- Silver Pass Save $25 now when you purchase a pass for $79.99. Benefits include:
- Unlimited visits
- Free parking
- 3 Bring-A-Friend discounts
- Exclusive events
- 10% off food, retail and photos
- 10% off cabins
- Gold Pass Save $25 now when you purchase a pass for $89.99. Benefits include:
- Unlimited visits
- Free parking
- 3 free Bring-A-Friend tickets (May, June, August)
- 3 Bring-A-Friend discounts
- Exclusive events
- 20% off food, retail and photos
- Free soft drinks
- 20% off cabins
- Free souvenir cup
- Hurricane Bay Early Access
- Diamond Pass Save $60 now when you purchase a pass for $144.99. Benefits include:
- Unlimited visits
- Free parking
- 4 free Bring-A-Friend tickets (no restrictions)
- 4 Bring-A-Friend discounts (unrestricted)
- Exclusive events
- 20% off food, retail and photos
- Free soft drinks
- 20-50% off cabins
- Free diamond tumbler
- Hurricane Bay Early Access
- Early access to seats during shows
Free Pre-Kentucky Kingdom 2024 Season Pass
Children aged 3 to 5 can get a Free Pre-K Season Pass for 2024. Parents only need to register an eligible child online and activate the child's pass in person on any day the park is open.
Kentucky Sunshine Kingdom Guaranteed Pass
Some rides and attractions may be closed during inclement weather to ensure the safety of guests. The park does not offer Sun Pass (delayed checks) or refunds in these circumstances.
However, when inclement weather forces Kentucky Kingdom to close the majority of rides for at least 90 minutes during a visit, the property provides Sunshine Passes to guests who had a paid admission ticket for that day specific.
Sunshine Passes allow guests to visit Kentucky Kingdom on another day during the season at no cost. Season pass and free ticket holders are not eligible.
Kentucky Kingdom Hotels
Kentucky Kingdom offers special offers through a preferred hotel and specially discounted tickets during stays. Visit hosting.kentuckykingdom.com for participating hotels.
Customers can also call 888-255-1214 for unpublished rates and exclusive offers, according to the website.
Kentucky Kingdom Rides
Family Walks at Kentucky Kingdom
Kentucky Kingdom Pre-K Rides
Kentucky Kingdom Roller Coaster
Family Thrill Rides in Kentucky Kingdom
Kentucky Kingdom Family Water Rides
Walks in Hurricane Bay
Family walks in Hurricane Bay
Pre-K Rides in Hurricane Bay
Hurricane Bay Rivers
Hurricane Bay Slides
Thrill Rides in Hurricane Bay
Hurricane Bay Wave Pools
Map of the Kingdom of Kentucky
Visit kentuckykingdom.com to download the amusement park map.
Kentucky Kingdom Meal 2024
There are many places inside the park to grab a bite to eat or find refreshments:
Kentucky Kingdom Restaurants and Dining
Restaurants and restaurants in Hurricane Bay
Kentucky Kingdom Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Military Picnic
Kentucky Kingdom Events 2024
Kentucky Kingdom Information, Policies and Special Services
Visit kentuckykingdom.com for more information on park policies and special services.
Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter:@ChrisFSims.
