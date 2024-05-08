Is KKR's Andre Russell making his Bollywood debut? All you need to know about the West Indies all-rounder's Hindi music video





West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has entertained fans with his on-field pyrotechnics, but his off-field activities could have something really exciting in store for the same fans.

Russell is currently part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been one of the most influential players this season.

The two-time champions are playing at a ridiculously high level and are certain to finish in the top four at the end of the championship stage. Touted as favorites to win their first trophy since 2014, KKR appear to be a dominant unit.

However, with the IPL playoffs still just under two weeks away, Russell is set to feature in his first Hindi music video alongside Avika Gor, best known for her role as a child artist in the daily soap popular “Balika Vadhu”, which first aired in 2008.

When is Andre Russell's first music video released?

Last week, fans were treated to a little teaser from the production house “Voilà! Digi', which starred Russell and Avika Gor.

The video is expected to surprise fans as Russell can be seen lip-syncing the lyrics in Hindi in the video. This only sets him up to win more Indian hearts.

The song, titled 'Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki', will be a duet sung by popular Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal and his brother Palaash Muchhal. The video will be released on Thursday, May 9 on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lj-S5JAdmc