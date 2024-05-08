Pulitzer Prize awarded to Professor Emeritus of History





AUSTIN, Texas Jacqueline Jones, professor emeritus in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Texas at Austin, has been awarded the 2024 Pulitzer Prize in history for her book No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston's Black Workers in the Civil War Era, published by Basic Books. The Pulitzer committee praised Jones's “breathtaking original reconstruction of free black life in Boston, which profoundly reshapes our understanding of the city's abolitionist legacy and the difficult reality for its black residents.” Jones is the Ellen C. Temple Distinguished Professor of Women's History in the Department of History, where she served as chair from 2014 to 2020. Throughout her career at UT, she is the author of numerous books in her area of ​​specialization at the intersection of work, gender. , race and politics. Among numerous grants, awards, and honors, Jones is the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship (1999-2004), a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a Distinguished Lecturer of the Organization of American Historians. She won the Taft Prize in Labor History, the Spruill Prize in Southern Women's History, and the Brown Publication Prize in Black Women's History. She has also received research grants from the American Council of Learned Societies, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Social Science Research Council. “We are extremely proud of Professor Jones and this tremendous accomplishment,” said Ann Huff Stevens, dean of UT’s College of Liberal Arts. “His groundbreaking work in U.S. labor history and the African American experience has left an indelible mark on the field, and there is no greater recognition than a Pulitzer to cement his place in the canon of historians at the head of this research. Jones is a two-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for A Dreadful Deceit: The Myth of Race from the Colonial Era to Obama's America and Labor of Love, Labor of Sorrow: Black Women, Work, and the Family, from Slavery to the Present. , which also won the Bancroft Prize. His most recent book, No Right to an Honest Living, is a gripping and in-depth portrait of black workers and white hypocrisy in 19th-century Boston. By chronicling the struggles of black workers in Boston during the Civil War, as this population was denied access to skilled trades, factory work, and public works projects, Jones sheds light on the daily struggles of workers ordinary blacks, [showing] how injustice in the workplace has prevented Boston and the United States from achieving true equality for all. “I am honored to win this award and I am honored to be able to tell a story that I believe helps us better understand a key part of not only Boston history, but all American history,” said Jones. I am grateful for the support I have received for my research at UT over the years from my colleagues in the History Department as well as Dean Ann Stevens and former Dean Randy Diehl.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.utexas.edu/2024/05/07/pulitzer-prize-awarded-to-history-professor-emerita/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos