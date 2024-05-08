



Disney achieves profitability in entertainment streaming The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) beat analyst estimates with its second-quarter financial results on Monday and delivered some good news in the streaming space. Although still behind Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) on the streaming front, excluding ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu reported combined profit for the first time ever. However, shares fell 10% after the report was released as overall revenue failed to impress for the fourth straight quarter and Disney looked toward a softer third quarter for the experiences segment. Fiscal Second Quarter Highlights For the March quarter, Disney reported growth of 1% year over year to $22.08 billion, below the LSEG estimate of $22.11 billion. Theme parks continued to do well in the United States, with revenue increasing 7% to $5.96 billion. With increased attendance and higher prices at the Hong Kong Disneyland resort, international sales jumped 29% to $1.52 billion. But California resorts reported lower profits due to higher labor expenses. Restructuring and impairment charges pushed Disney to a loss of $20 million, or 1 cent per share, down from last year's comparable quarter profit of $1.27 billion, or 69 cents per share. But adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share beat LSEG's expectations of $1.10. Disney is making progress to catch up with Netflix in streaming profitability. The streaming business generated revenue of $6.19 billion. The direct-to-consumer business that includes Disney+ and Hulu went from a loss of $587 million in the comparable quarter last year to an operating profit of $47 million. Streaming revenue increased 13% to $5.64 billion. Disney+'s core subscriber count also increased by 6 million, with rival Netflix now counting 117.6 million customers worldwide. However, adding ESPN+ to the equation resulted in the streaming business losing $18 million, but that was significantly improved from last year's comparable quarter, where the loss was $659 million. . On a less positive note, content sales, licensing and other revenue, including box office, fell 40% to $1.39 billion. Outlook Disney warned that current quarter results for the parks and experiences sector would be weighed down by higher spending and a normalization of attendance following a post-pandemic surge in demand. Also for the current quarter, Disney has shifted towards softness in the overall streaming business due to its platform in India, Disney+Hotstar. Nonetheless, Disney expects its combined streaming segment to reach profitability in the fourth quarter and become a significant growth driver, with further improvements in profitability in fiscal 2025. The story continues The streaming milestone has come none too soon as the traditional television network industry continues to fade into history. Iger's turnaround and growth initiatives launched last year to revive the world's largest entertainment company are yielding positive results. With entertainment streaming finally reaching quarterly profitability, Disney is on track to achieve profitability for its combined streaming businesses in the fourth quarter, while continuing its efforts to catch up with Netflix. DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only. This is not investment advice. This article comes from an external, unpaid contributor. It does not represent reporting by Benzinga and has not been edited for content or accuracy. “ACTIVE INVESTORS’ SECRET WEAPON” Boost your stock market game with the #1 “news and everything else” trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now! Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga? This item Disney achieves profitability in entertainment streaming originally appeared on Benzinga.com 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/disney-reaches-profitability-entertainment-streaming-141736700.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos