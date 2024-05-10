It was recently reported that famous Bollywood actor Ali Fazal will play a crucial role in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's much-awaited pan-Indian action drama Thug Life. The Mirzapur and Furious 7 actor is all set to join the Thug Life team to film his portions.

In his latest interview to a national news portal, Ali Fazal expressed his excitement about collaborating with the two stalwarts of Indian cinema. I'm thrilled to be a part of Mani Sirs' vision for Thug Life., and I can only hope to bring something meaningful to this canvas. It is also an honor to work alongside Kamal sir and share notes with him on this. I am deeply grateful to Mani Sir for entrusting me with this role and look forward to bringing it to life on screen,” said Ali Fazal.

Thug Life marks the reunion of Kamal and Mani after their iconic gangster drama, Nayagan, which released 36 years ago. Trisha, Simbu, Sanya Malhotra and others play key roles in Thug Life. The film will have music composed by AR Rahman. Thug Life is scheduled to hit theaters in December this year.

