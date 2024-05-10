Food, drinks, music and art featured at fundraiser – Boulder Daily Camera





TODAY Live entertainment A Jewish family and their traditions are threatened and evolve in the heartwarming musical Fiddler on the Roof, produced by Longmont Theater Company at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays, tonight through May 19, at 513 Main St., Longmont; $35; longmonttheatre.org. Works by 100 regional creators are part of an auction, accompanied by an evening of food, drinks and music, during the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Arts ARTMIX 2024, a fundraising event for art and trial, 5-9 p.m. tonight at BMoCA, 1750. 13th Street, Boulder; $125 to $300; bmoca.org. Boulder has long been a favorite touring stop for Canadian poet/guitarist/singer/songwriter Bruce Cockburn, and he returns for an 8 p.m. show tonight at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder; $40 to $50; axs.com. Stories of love, war and nature highlight the Cantabile Singers' Stories in Song performances at 7:30 tonight and 3 p.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 1128 Pine St., Boulder; $5 to $20; eventbrite.com. WEEKEND Charity and Mother's Day A portion of the evening's proceeds from Sapphic Factory's Queer Joy Modern Dance Party goes to local LGBTQA+ charities, and the party is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday at the Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder; $25; axs.com. Local musical icons Hazel Miller and Chris Daniels team up for a special Mother's Day concert from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $25 to $40; thedairy.org. FUTURE Music Karisha Longaker and Sarah Nutting perform together under the name MaMuse, and the singers seek to uplift their audiences with music from folk and gospel traditions. MaMuse plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Roots Music Project, 4747 Pearl St., Suite V3A, Boulder; $35; Rootsmusicproject.org. FREE Bluegrass Acoustic duo Dylan McCarthy and Eric Wiggs explore bluegrass and old-time folk music, with an injection of their own material, when they play Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill; free; goldhillinn.com. CHILDREN On the scene The popular children's TV show Bluey gets a stage makeover when the pooch and his pals go on an adventure in Blueys Big Play at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Buell Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $20 to $70; denvercenter.org.

