Yoga, Film On The Rocks, SnowShape Return To Red Rocks – CBS Denver





DENVER (CBS4)– After a year of twists and turns during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s time for Red Rocks to once again welcome visitors to its Yoga on the Rocks, Movie on the rocksand SnowShape Ski Season Fitness. Tickets for these events go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Last year, these events returned for an abridged season with capacity restrictions and social distancing measures. READ MORE: Minority Health Month focuses on underserved Colorado communities Yoga on the rocks will take place on Saturday and Sunday morning from June to August. SnowShape will be back for a 4-week winter fitness series in September and October to help you get back into sliding and sliding shape ahead of the 2021-2022 ski season. Movie on the rocks returns for its 22nd season with a combination of drive-in and in-site options. Drive-ins start in May and car packages include snacks. On-site screenings will return later this summer. “Everyone in Colorado knows how special summer is and we couldn’t be happier to announce the return of the most popular series available to Red Rocks fans,” the spokesperson for Red Rocks said. Red Rocks Brian Kitts in a statement. “Film on the Rocks and our fitness programs should give Colora in a real reason to start celebrating summer.” Movie on the rocks Drive-in schedule: Week one (5 / 26-5 / 31)

• Wednesday May 25 – DIRTY DANCING

• Thursday May 27 – JAWS

• Friday May 28 – ENTER THE DRAGON

• Saturday May 29 – THE SANDY COURT

• Sunday May 30 – BEETLEJUICE

• Monday May 31 – FOREIGNERS READ MORE: Stolen Mesa County Van Found In Los Angeles Week two (6 / 2-6 / 6)

• Wednesday June 2 – THE GREAT ADVENTURE OF PEE-WEE

• Thursday June 3 – DON’T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER’S DEATH

• Friday June 4 – LES AVENGERS

• Saturday June 5 – COMING TO AMERICA

• Sunday June 6 – FANTASTIC MR. FOX Third week (6 / 9-6 / 13)

• Wednesday June 9 – LA BAMBA

• Thursday June 10 – MOULIN ROUGE

• Friday June 11 – BLACK PANTHER

• Saturday June 12 – LES GARÇONS PERDUS

• Sunday June 13 – GOLDENEYE Fourth week (6 / 16-6 / 20)

• Wednesday June 16 – DO THE RIGHT THING

• Thursday June 17 – LEGALLY BLONDE

• Friday June 18 – Raiders of the Lost Ark

• Saturday June 19 – INDEPENDENCE DAY

• Sunday June 20 – THE SHINING The amphitheater schedule includes: • Monday July 12 – CASINO ROYALE

• Monday July 19 – JURASSIC PARK

• Monday August 2 – LA PRINCESS BRIDE Additional Information from Red Rocks: NO MORE NEWS: Charges dropped in Grand County bar fight after detectives’ review video Events are still subject to reduced capacity and COVID-related rules may apply, subject to changes in health notices. Tickets for all events go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16. Visit the new www.redrocksonline.com for more information.

