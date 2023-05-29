Fashion
79 Best Memorial Day Sales 2023: Big Savings on Men’s Clothing, Watches, Sneakers, and More
Florsheim: Take an extra 50% off clearance with code FCLRS3 (limited time only)
Gap: 60% off summer styles like tees, tanks and shorts, plus 40% off the rest of your purchase (until 05/30)
GH Bass & Co.: Enter code MEMOSALE and save 40% on classic Bass loafers (limited time only)
Greatness wins: Enjoy 25% off sitewide, no code needed (until 31/05)
Herschel: Up to 30% off select styles (in progress)
Hollister: Get 25-40% off almost everything, no code needed (26/05-29/05)
Indochina: Take 20% off sitewide with code WEEKEND and an additional 10% off clearance items with code EXTRA10 (limited time only)
lands end: Save up to 75% on Lands’ End’s range of classic men’s clothing, and get 30% off the total price with code BLOOM (limited time only)
The club: Use code DAD30 for 30% off swimwear, shirts and more (in progress)
LL bean: Get 10% off with code OCEAN10 (26/05-29/05)
macy: Take advantage of an additional 25% discount on sales and clearance with the code MEMDAY (limited time only)
Blue: Up to 50% off select styles (in progress)
Meundies: Save 40% sitewide on some of the most comfortable underwear on the market (limited time only)
Michael Kors: Take Extra 30% Off Sale (limited time only)
Mohawk General Store: Enjoy 25% off designer brands such as Dries Van Noten, Engineered Garments, Story mfg. and more with the code 25OFF(in progress)
Mujjo: Enjoy Up To 45% Off iPhone 14 Cases, No Code Needed (until 05/29)
Percival: Save up to 50% on select styles (until 31/05)
Puma: Use code SAVEMORE to take 30% off the sale and select styles at full price (limited time only)
Rag&Bone: Get up to 60% off (plus an additional 25% off) select jackets, jeans, shirts and more (in progress)
Ralph Lauren: Sale up to 40% off (in progress)
reeboks: Get up to 50% off select seldom-sale items with code MEMORIALDAY (until 05/31)
Saks Fifth Avenue: Designer Sale Up To 50% Off (in progress)
Sebago: Enter code MEMORIALDAY23 and get 30% off (limited time only)
Skagen: Take an extra 40% off sale styles, no code needed (limited time only)
Stutterheim: Up to 50% off select styles (limited time only)
Solar: Save 30% on Sunspel’s fantastic range of high quality menswear (limited time only)
Suits you: Save 40% on new markdown sandals (limited time only)
Theory: Shop the current sale and get up to 60% off everything from jeans to jackets to accessories and get an extra 20% off this weekend (in progress)
Timberland: Enjoy An Extra 25% Off All Categories (until 05/30)
Tommy Jean: Collect 30% off when you spend $150+ and upgrade your underwear drawer (limited time only)
under protection: Up to 50% off outlet styles + extra 30% off with code EXTRA30 (in progress)
Uniqlo: Big discounts on seasonal favorites like tees, button-ups and chinos (in progress)
UNTUCKit: Enjoy 25% Off Sitewide & Storewide, No Code Needed (25/05-30/05)
Urban outfitters: Get An Extra 40% Off Tons Of Trending Products On Sale (in progress)
Vans: Get serious savings of up to 50% on the Vans sale section (in progress)
vince: Up to 75% off select styles on sale with code MAY30 (in progress)
Zappos: Tons of deals on shoes and apparel, including select styles like Nike, Converse, Adidas, Vans and more during the JoyFest sale (5/25-5/29)

