Wake Forest University





WASHINGTON DC – Trailing by 19 points with 13 minutes left in the second half, the Wake Forest men's basketball team nearly completed a historic comeback Thursday afternoon before ultimately losing to top-seeded Pitt #4, 81-69, in the ACC quarterfinals at Capital One Arena in Washington. , CC Trailing by 19 points with 13 minutes left in the second half, the Wake Forest men's basketball team nearly completed a historic comeback Thursday afternoon before ultimately losing to top-seeded Pitt #4, 81-69, in the ACC quarterfinals at Capital One Arena in Washington. , CC A Efton Reid III a layup with 12:10 left in the game sparked a 26-10 run that brought the Demon Deacons (20-13, 11-9 ACC) within three points of Pitt (22-10, 12-8 ACC) with 4:16 left in the game at 65-62. During the race, junior guard Hunter Sallis scored 11 points as a senior forward Andrew Carr added seven points during the streak. The Deacs were led in scoring by the junior guard Cameron Hildreth , who scored 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting and added 5 of 7 from the free throw line. Thursday marked his first 20-point effort since his 25 points against Florida State on January 9. It was also his eighth straight game with double-digit points and his 26th overall this season. Hildreth is just 16 points away from reaching 1,000 for her college career. Sallis finished with 15 points, including 12 in the second half, to go along with four rebounds, four assists and four steals. He scored in double figures in all but one of his 33 games in a Wake Forest uniform. Carr nearly had his second double-double in as many days at the ACC Tournament, posting 13 points, including 7 of 9 from the free throw line, while pulling down a game-high nine rebounds. Reid III scored in double figures for the fifth time in the last six games and seven of his last nine games, as he contributed 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting with five rebounds, a block and a steal. Over the last six games, he has averaged 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds. This is Wake Forest's 57th appearance in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals since the tournament's inception in 1954. It was the first time since 2007 that Wake Forest made consecutive quarterfinal appearances. This is also the 32nd time in program history that the Demon Deacons have advanced in the ACC Tournament. How did it happen

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://godeacs.com/news/2024/3/14/mens-basketball-deacs-historic-comeback-effort-falls-short-in-acc-quarterfinals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos