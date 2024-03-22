Fashion
Arnn primary school students become agents of change for a school project | Article
SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan With a bushy gray wig and a beard covering much of his face, Leo Jones looked like the image of Leonardo da Vinci on a billboard behind him.
Jones, a fourth-grader at Arnn Elementary School, also held a paintbrush and palette to transform himself into a renowned artist as he recited facts about himself Thursday as part of a living wax museum .
I chose Leonardo da Vinci because I like to draw, he said. And I really love how he accomplished so much.
Jones was one of several fourth graders to dress up as a favorite historical figure for the museum, the culminating event of a school project that began in the fall.
It was a huge research project, said Rosemarie Martin, a fourth-grade teacher. And here is the final product, a wax museum of change.
Martin said that after the students chose an influential person, they researched and wrote an article about them, then created a monologue and a chart before presenting them in front of parents and other students.
It really builds self-confidence, she says. And this pushes them to finish something, a project or an article, with small steps and those who do not succeed [at first]we can set them up for success.
Martin added that the project covers all fourth grade standards, such as reading, writing, listening and speaking. It also inspires the younger students who come to attend this event which has been organized for four years.
It's also very important to pique the interest of younger children, so they can look forward to something in fourth grade, she said.
This year, the museum was divided into four classrooms to provide more space for students to educate others about their figures.
In the same room as Jones, fourth-grader Ashley Gibson held a microphone and dressed as Coretta Scott King, a civil rights leader.
During her research, Gibson said she was impressed by King, a singer who tried to bring people together through music and who also helped make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a national holiday.
I knew she was the wife of Mr. Martin Luther King; I just didn't know she did all these things, Gibson said. She was a woman who always stood up for herself, but also for others.
Brynn Riley and her husband, Capt. Matthew Riley, assigned to 1st Corps (Forward), said they enjoy seeing the students' efforts come to life.
As they prepared for the event, Brynn said many students discussed their projects and shared materials to help each other.
It's somewhat of a community effort, she said. They've worked really hard on this and it's nice to show them some support.
Brynn said her daughter, London, became very interested in Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani education activist. As part of her research on the changemaker, London also read his biography, his mother said.
She really looked into it, Brynn said, and [also] I discovered a love for other people's biographies and what they did for the world.
Matthew, who said their eldest also did this school project last year, said it was important because it encourages students to dream big.
It gives them the opportunity to look at the lives of people who changed history and look to them as role models, he said. Like, Hey, when I grow up, I can do something awesome like this too.
