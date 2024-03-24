China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Kicks Off-Xinhua

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Models display designs by Loolayy during China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Wang Lili)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Models display designs by Loolayy during China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Wang Lili)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Models display designs by Loolayy during China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Wang Lili)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Models display designs by Loolayy during China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Cai Yang)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

A model displays a creation by Loolayy during China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week A/W 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Models display designs by Loolayy during China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Cai Yang)

Models display designs by Loolayy during China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 kicked off here on Saturday and will last until March 31. Cai Yang)