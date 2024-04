Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' Press Fashion Blooms With Floral Mini Dress

Ariana Grande Wicked the style literally blossoms. Yesterday, just released her seventh studio album Eternal sunGrande gave a first look at fashion from her press tour. Grande looked like a spring garden as she stepped out at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singer and actress, who plays Glinda in the live-action musical adaptation, wore a not-so-average floral mini dress from Oscar de la Rentas' spring 2024 collection. Instead of floral patterns, the piece was designed with bright pink and white organza petals. The brand's co-creative directors, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, designed the petal details to mimic the appearance of a poppy flower. From there, Grande and her longtime stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, topped it off with simple white heels, metallic eyeshadow, and drop earrings. Red carpet tides have been trending towards themed outfits in recent months, look no further than Zendaya, Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie and clearly Grande is testing the trend for herself. No, this Oscar de la Renta moment is as obvious as some other iterations of themed fashion we've seen, but the blush pink color and feminine silhouette are totally Glinda The Good Witch. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Large Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo also channeled her character during CinemaCon on Wednesday. The British actress dazzled in a metallic mesh Versace mini skirt which she paired with an Elphaba-approved green corset and matching boots. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In fact, this isn't the first time actresses have dressed methodically. At this year's Grammy Awards, where they co-presented the award for Best Original Song, Grande and Erivo went all out Wicked at Giambattista Valli and Louis Vuitton, respectively. Grande has also released a bit of Oscar de la Renta petals before, as well as a pink bow-adorned Balenciaga moment during her Wicked press tour. As the actresses and fellow stars Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater continue to hit the road, there are certainly plenty of good witch and bad witch moments on the horizon. Buy the Arianas dress:

