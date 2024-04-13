Roberto Cavalli, the fashion designer who celebrated excess, dies at 83

Roberto Cavalli, the Italian fashion designer who celebrated glamor and excess, sending models and actresses onto red carpets wearing leopard-print dresses, bejeweled distressed jeans, satin corsets and other clothing unapologetically flashy, died. He was 83 years old.

His company announced the death on Instagram but provided no details.

Mr. Cavalli's signature style, molto sexy, molto animal print and molto, molto Italiano, as described by the British newspaper The Independent, has remained essentially unchanged throughout his long career. But he has skillfully reinvented his clothes for different eras, enjoying several renaissances and building a global lifestyle brand in the process.

In the 1970s, Mr. Cavalli created patchwork denim jackets, jeans and minidresses, selling his high-end products. hippie dresses in a boutique in Saint-Tropez, on the Côte d'Azur, to actresses like Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren.

For the next two decades he remained largely unknown outside of Europe. Then, in the 1990s, he reinvented luxury denim, first with the sandblasted look and then, in a stroke of invention, by putting Lycra in jeans to make them more fitted and sexier. When model Naomi Campbell wore a pair on a runway show in 1993, stretch jeans became a big trend.