Fashion
Tasmania's oldest dress owned by artist Louisa Anne Meredith, an 'exquisite piece of history'
It is an elegant silk dress decorated with intricate stitching of pink flowers and is an important part of Tasmanian fashion history.
But the stunning 250-year-old dress, known as the mantua, was once considered a “form of undress” and could not be worn on the streets.
“What's really interesting about the mantua from a fashion historical perspective is that it was actually quite a radical piece of clothing for women at the time,” said Freya Harrington , textile restorer and clothing historian, to Joel Rheinberger on ABC Radio Hobart.
“He was way too cowardly,” she said.
Ms Harrington believes this dress is the oldest in Tasmania.
The dress belonged to the famous artist, naturalist and author Louisa Anne Meredith, who lived in Swansea.
Ms Harrington said the dress had been passed down through Meredith's family before being donated to the East Coast Heritage Museum almost 20 years ago.
“It’s an absolutely exquisite piece of history and fashion design,” she said.
A special dress
Ms Harrington said the silk taffeta dress and brocade were most likely made in England as early as 1770.
There are photos of Louisa Anne Meredith wearing it to the Tasmanian Government House in 1866.
“So he was probably from the generation before Louisa, probably from her mother or another family member,” she said.
“She obviously brought it with her when she emigrated to Tasmania.
“It’s just amazing to have this proof that she’s wearing it.”
Ms Harrington said the dress had been altered over the years.
“She kind of changed it to be a little more Victorian and fit the Victorian aesthetic of modesty of the time,” she said.
Among other things, Meredith wrote and produced theater productions, and the photo was taken during a Christmas pageant.
Origins of Mantua
The mantua originated in France in the 1670s but ended up being banned by the French court, although it was popular with Parisians.
“It wasn’t really appropriate to be seen on the street,” Ms Harrington said.
“But it became popular in England and was eventually taken up by the French court.”
The mantua then became the model for all women's dresses in the 18th century.
Unlike other clothing, the mantua was made by women, to the great discontent of the tailors' guilds, which were reserved for men.
Preserve the dress
Meredith's dress was last publicly displayed in early 2023 at the Narryna Heritage Museum in Hobart.
“We took some really good photos of it and then carefully boxed it up, padded it with lots of acid-free tissue paper and made sure it was happy to go and benefit from 'Beautiful sleep for a while,' Ms Harrington said. .
“We really want to make sure it can be on display again in the future.”
Ms Harrington said there had to be a balance between preserving the dress and allowing the public to see it.
“Because there’s no point in keeping something if no one can benefit from it,” she said.
“But it’s not fair to enjoy it so much now that no one will be able to enjoy it in the future.”
She said another textile restorer had assessed the dress as very fragile and would require stabilization work before being displayed again.
“All around the bottom of the hem is pretty ragged, and under the armpits it's falling apart.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-15/tasmanias-oldest-dress-mantua-louisa-anne-meredith/103689260
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Potts Homers Twice in Game One, Bulldogs Split with Minnesota State on Sunday
- Tasmania's oldest dress owned by artist Louisa Anne Meredith, an 'exquisite piece of history'
- Here's everything we know so far about Google's Pixel 9 series
- Attorney General's Office may question Joko Widodo and Kaesang Pangarep
- Apply solutions to transform the grain industry
- Record entries for the 4th Michael & Felicia Alabi National Table Tennis Championship – The Sun Nigeria
- Lana Del Rey's Coachella performance sparkled in a Swarovski D&G dress
- Donald Trump is not on trial for paying Stormy Daniels. He is judged for being stupid.
- PM Modi – Kashmir Reader
- News Corp plans major shake-up as MetaMoney ends and contract with Google ends
- A strong earthquake has struck Papua New Guinea, but there has been no tsunami warning or reports of damage
- University of Denver men's hockey team ready to celebrate after returning home with national championship trophy: “First one through ten, so we have the belt now”