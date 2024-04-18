Café Ros supports potential developments in the clothes cupboard

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio Caf Ros, a specialty retail cafe located at 4491 Mahoning Ave., is hosting a clothing and personal hygiene item drive through the end of April to benefit the potential development.

The store accepts gently worn casual and men's clothing, new socks and underwear, and travel-sized hygiene items to help stock the school's clothing closet, which allows students to access basic healthcare supplies and clothing suitable for entering the job market.

“Part of Caf Ros’ mission is to support the community; Without the support of our community, we would have never been able to get this far with our business,” said Leah Sakacs, co-owner of Café Ros.

Supporting the development of potential is particularly important to us as we have seen the real difference the school makes to the lives of our family members. My nephew grew up and learned a lot at Potential Development. And as a community, we are fortunate to have a school like Potential Development that is able to provide all of its students with the unique support they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom ” said Sakacs.

Items can be dropped off at the store from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday; and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Pictured at top: Amanda Evans and Leah Sakacs, owners of Café Ros in Austintown.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.