



NEW YORK , April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –As graduation season approaches, COOFANDY, the creator of modern men's essentials, rolls out the red carpet for graduates with its “Style for Celebrations” theme. The brand encourages attendees to share their graduation highlights using hashtags like #COOFANDYstyle And #GradwithCOOFANDY for a chance to win big in the social media challenge of April 15 to May 18 th. To enhance the celebration, COOFANDY is offering up to 40% off blazers Amazon and his official site during the event period. Customers can also benefit from additional savings based on the total amount of their purchase: get $5 discount on orders above $99 , $15 discount on orders above $129 And $30 discount on orders exceeding $169 . Graduation marks an important milestone in life: it is not only about getting a degree, but also about moving into a new phase full of opportunities and challenges. Recognizing this pivotal moment, COOFANDY aims to add an extra layer of excitement through fashion-forward blazers that not only enhance style but also boost confidence during celebrations. With a versatile one-button suit jacket that can elevate any set, or one lightweight vest with a fitted design that exudes both casual charm and elegant sophistication, COOFANDY is set to make social newcomers shine on their important day. Additionally, COOFANDY is excited to host two special events at Boston This can: 1. COOFANDY Graduation

Date: May 17 th

Address: CIC One Broadway , Cambridge, Massachusetts 02142 2. COOFANDY COLLEGE STARTUP RECAP

Date: May 18 th

address1st Floor, The Tower: A place in Longwood, 101 Arlington Street , Boston, Massachusetts 02116

By simply registering for these events, participants can enter and win prizes worth up to $9,000 . About COOFANDY Established in 2015, COOFANDY is a brand that offers a versatile range of essential men's clothing suitable for everyday use. The collection includes dress shirts, suits, casual T-shirts, party tuxedos and beachwear. COOFANDY aims to simplify its customers' shopping experience by providing an efficient and hassle-free platform to find the perfect garment. The main aim of the brand is to boost your confidence by providing you with high-quality clothing at an affordable price. COOFANDY is dedicated to offering the best possible fashion range to its customers. For more information, please visit COOFANDY websiteor connect with COOFANDY on Facebook And Instagram . CONTACT:Wang Li, [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/style-for-celebrations-coofandy-gears-up-for-graduation-season-302121794.html SOURCE Coofandy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.streetinsider.com/PRNewswire/Style%2Bfor%2BCelebrations%253A%2BCOOFANDY%2BGears%2BUp%2Bfor%2BGraduation%2BSeason/23087114.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos