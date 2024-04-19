Catamounts fall to Furman in the quarterfinals of SoCon Tennis





Chattanooga, Tenn. – Western Carolina's women's tennis season ended Thursday afternoon when the seventh-seeded Catamounts fell 4-0 to No. 2 seed Furman in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Southern Conference Women's Tennis Championship at the Champions Club. The Catamounts finished the season with a 9–14 record, their fourth season with at least nine wins in the past five years. The Catamounts were able to field a full team in the tournament match and held their own on the doubles courts in the rematch with the Paladins. Jade Green And Madison Schwarz fought to a 6-4 victory on court two, after which the doubles point was equalized at 1-1 Andrea Redondo And Dasha Osadova fell to their Furman counterparts. Isabella Sambola And Angela Perez fought to the end, but ultimately fell to a 6-4 decision that favored the second-seeded Paladins with the early 1-0 lead. Furman took advantage of his early lead and claimed the first three decisions on the singles courts to close out the match. The Catamounts fell to Court No. 1, No. 5 and No. 6 in straight sets, with the most exciting battle of those matches belonging to Dasha Osadova who was defeated 6-4 in her first set. Jade Green , Madison Schwarz And Angela Perez each claimed their own wins in the first set to take early leads in their individual matches, but the results were halted after Furman's win on court six. Groen claimed her first set 7-5 Madison Schwarz battled to a 7-6 (7-3) tiebreak victory over Furman's Macy Hitchcock in the first set. She keeps up the momentum from her game-winning victory over Chattanooga, Angela Perez He took a 3-0 lead in the first set and was able to turn that early lead into a 6-3 victory in set one. Furman advanced to face No. 3 seed Samford, which defeated No. 6 Chattanooga 4-1 on Thursday. Top-seeded ETSU won 4-0 against UNCG, while fifth-seeded Mercer scored its lone victory over No. 4 Wofford, 4-2. Doubles results 1.Ellie Schulson/Macy Hitchcock(FUR) def. Angela Perez / Isabella Sambola (WCU) 6-4 2. Jade Green / Madison Schwarz (WCU) defeated Sara Snyder/Jess Dawson (FUR) 6-4 3. Grace Thomas/Alexa Griffith (FUR) def. Dasha Osadova / Andrea Redondo (WCU) 6-1 Singles results 1.Sara Snyder(FUR) def. Isabella Sambola (WCU) 6-1, 6-2 2. Jade Green (WCU) vs Ellie Schulson (FUR) 7-.5 incomplete 3. Angela Perez (WCU) vs Grace Thomas(FUR)6-3, 2-3, incomplete 4. Madison Schwarz (WCU) vs Macy Hitchcock(BONT)7-6 (7-2), 1-1, incomplete 5.Marissa Pennings(FUR) def. Andrea Redondo (WCU) 6-1, 6-1 6.Jess Dawson (FUR) def. Dasha Osadova (WCU) 6-4, 6-2 Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (1,5,6) ***** SoCon Women's Tennis Championship

Chattanooga, Tenn. Champions Club

Thursday April 18 Match 1: No. 1 ETSU 4, No. 8 UNCG 0

Match 2: No. 5 Mercer 4, No. 4 Wofford 2

Match 3: No. 3 Samford 4, No. 6 Chattanooga 1

Match 4: No. 2 Furman 4, No. 7 Western Carolina 0 Friday April 19 Match 5: No. 1 ETSU vs. No. 5 Mercer, 10 a.m.

Match 6: No. 3 Samford vs. No. 2 Furman, 10:00 am Saturday April 20 Match 7: Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6, 1:00 PM

