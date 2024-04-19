Google fires 28 staff after protest over cloud contract with Israel | Israel's Gaza War





The tech giant announced that its employees engaged in completely unacceptable behavior during a sit-in at the company's offices.

Google has fired 28 employees following sit-in protests over the tech giant's contract to provide cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to the Israeli government.

The firings came after the No Tech for Apartheid group occupied Google offices in California and New York on Tuesday to protest the $1.2 billion contract known as Project Nimbus.

Video of the demonstrations shared on social media showed police arresting employees at Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office.

Google said in a statement Thursday that physically interfering with employees or preventing access to company facilities is a clear violation of policy and completely unacceptable behavior.

After refusing multiple requests to leave, law enforcement worked to remove them to ensure the security of the office, a spokesperson said. To date, the individual investigations that led to the dismissal of 28 employees have been completed, and we will continue to investigate and respond as necessary.

Google also denied that the deal was related to weapons or intelligence activities.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai issued a confidential warning to protesting employees in a blog post.

We have a vibrant, open discussion culture that allows us to build great products and turn great ideas into action. It is important to save. But ultimately we are a workplace and our policies and expectations are clear. This is a business, and this is not the place to disrupt your co-workers, make them feel unsafe, try to use the company as a personal platform, or do anything that makes your co-workers feel unsafe. Pichai said he can't fight over destructive issues or discuss politics. This is too important a moment for your company to be distracted.

No Tech for Apartheid accused Google of retaliation, saying the fired included staff who had not directly participated in the protests.

This flagrant act of retaliation clearly shows that Google values ​​its $1.2 billion contract with the genocidal Israeli government and military more than its own workers. In the three years we have been organizing against Project Nimbus, we have yet to hear from a single executive regarding our concerns, we said in a statement posted on Medium.

No Tech For Aparttheid also said that claims that protesters defaced property and physically interfered with other employees' work are false.

Even the workers who participated in the peaceful sit-in and refused to leave did not damage property or threaten other workers. Instead, they received an overwhelmingly positive response and expressions of support, the group said.

