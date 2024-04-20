Fashion
We sifted through over 1,000 spring dresses and found these celebrity-inspired picks, all under $20
Dresses are one of the most easy-to-style pieces in your wardrobe. You can wear them with heels and accessories for a night out or with sneakers and a light jacket for a more casual outfit.
They're spring staples for a reason, and even celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Gisele Bndchen, and Mindy Kaling rely on them during the transitional season. If breezy, breezy dresses are missing from your wardrobe, we've found plenty of stylish options hidden at Walmart for $20 or less.
Walmart clothing section is full of hidden gems from brands like Time and Tru, Scoop and Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. Below, we've rounded up our top 15 picks that are suitable for every occasion, from summer weddings to dinners with friends, and prices start at just $8.
Best Walmart Spring Dresses Under $20
- Time and Tru Ruched Midi Dress$7.25$7.31 (originally $14.98)
- Time and Tru mini dress with flutter sleeves$16.98
- No Boundaries Floral Short Puff Sleeve Dress$15.98
- Time and Tru Sleeveless Knit Swing Dress$9.98
- Mengpipi long dresses$17.79 (originally $32.99)
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara – Tie tank dress$17.15 (originally $24.50)
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara – Cutout maxi dress$19.80 (originally $34)
- Sheer open dress$18.20 (originally $26)
- Sofia Jeans slip dress by Sofia Vergara$13.30 (originally $19)
- Time and Tru cross back dress$17.98
- Time and Tru Button Front Long Sleeve Shirt Dress$10.37$14.37 (original $19.98)
- Time and Tru double fabric midi dress$19.98
- Short loose dress with side tie$19.60 (originally $28)
- Time and Tru layered sweater dress$10.29$10.51 (originally $21.98)
- Striped Ruffled Collar Mini Dress with Free Assembly$19.60 (originally $28)
Time and Tru mini dress with flutter sleeves
This 100% cotton dress from Time and Tru is your answer to what to wear on a hot summer day. The flutter sleeves add visual interest to the dress and the breathable fabric makes it a comfortable choice for any occasion. THE mini dress comes in four patterns, including two floral and two striped, and is available in sizes from XS to XXXL.
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Cutout Maxi Dress, $20 (Save 41%)
Whether you're looking for a wedding guest dress or a new item of clothing for an upcoming trip, this Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara – Cutout maxi dress is sure to be a success. It has long chiffon sleeves, two small side cutouts and three different color options: black, red floral print and beige snake print. Shoppers say it looks a lot more expensive than it is, and you can get it for 41% off now.
Time and Tru Button-Front Shirt Dress, $11 (Save 45%)
Take inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrows' recent tie-waist midi shirt dress with this Tru time and style which is available in five colors and is currently 45% off. This dress is ideal for an effortlessly stylish look, and its long sleeves and midi length make it suitable for mid-season temperatures. Buy it while it's on sale with prices starting at just $11 in select colors.
Add these affordable dresses while they're still in stock and keep scrolling for more spring styles from Walmart for $20 or less.
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Knotted Tank Dress, $18 (Save 28%)
Scoop Sheer Dress, $20 (Save 23%)
Time and Tru cross back dress
