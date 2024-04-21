The North East's future fashion stars set to shine at Aberdeen City Fashion Show





The Gray's Fashion Show takes place at the Anatomy Rooms in Aberdeen. A fashion show, created by students from Grays School of Art in collaboration with CityMoves Dance Agency, will take center stage in Aberdeens Anatomy Rooms next week. This downtown event on Saturday, April 27, two fashion shows will feature an incredible collection of work from talented fashion and textile students and graduates in residence at the Grays School of Art. Organizers hope to attract up to 120 people per exhibition and will feature a sustainable collection of items for women and men, designed by students in partnership with Braemar Castle. The Gray's Fashion Show takes place at the Anatomy Rooms in Aberdeen. Also on display will be a collection made from deadstock or fabric samples from Harris Tweed Hebrides, designed by second year students inspired by artefacts found at the National Museum of Scotland. Other second-year students will present collections inspired by addiction and escape. Other highlights of the fashion show include third grade collections influenced by anthropology and different cultures, as well as works related to decay, preservation and different stages of grief. Organizers Megan Naysmith and Maya Wilson, graduates in residence at Grays School of Art, said: We are very excited to welcome the Grays Fashion Show to the heart of Aberdeen. It’s a great way to add vibrancy to our downtown and there was a huge amount of work put into putting together the show which was a year in the making. The Gray's Fashion Show takes place at the Anatomy Rooms in Aberdeen. Another student organizer, Eve Sinclair-McNally, said: “The big idea of ​​this fashion show is to make it sustainable so that it can continue from year to year, and by organizing the show ourselves, we We have gained invaluable experience that will help us when we graduate. . Charlie Hackett, Professor of Fashion and Textiles at Grays School of Art, said: The fashion show was run and funded by Grays students themselves and the models include a diversity of different age groups from all over the world who live in and participate in Aberdeen. voluntarily. The Gray's Fashion Show takes place at the Anatomy Rooms in Aberdeen. The exhibition is a testament to the hard work of the students themselves and will showcase the incredible talent we have at Grays School of Art. I encourage the public to come and see for themselves what is on display! Hayley Durward, CEO of Citymoves Dance Agency, said: Citymoves are delighted to host the Grays Fashion show this year at our Anatomy Rooms dance studio. We continue to expand the use of our spaces for events that contribute to the cultural sustainability and vibrancy of Aberdeen city Hair, makeup and DJing are all done on a voluntary basis, and more students from the fashion and textile fields are volunteering to be dressers and helpers. The collections on display will also feature in the upcoming Grays Degree Show. which opens to the public on June 8. There will be two screenings of the fashion show on SaturdayOn April 27, a preview show at 6:30 p.m. and a delayed show at 7:30 p.m. Visit Eventbrite for more information and to purchase a ticket. Do you want to react to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.

