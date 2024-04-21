Mahavir Jayanti: PM Modi inaugurates the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam. Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Sunday, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. He also issued a commemorative stamp and coin during the event. PM Modi inaugurates 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvana Mahotsav (ANI) Addressing the Mahotsav, Prime Minister Modi said, Bharat Mandapam today witnesses the beginning of the 2550th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavira. I extend my wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Being part of such a program in the midst of electoral turmoil is heartening.” HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! The Prime Minister further said that India is not only the oldest living civilization in the world but also a haven for humanity. It is India which thinks not for itself but for the whole… It is India which talks about politics and destiny, he said. Referring to the ongoing wars across the world, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, the world caught in conflict is waiting for peace from India. The credit for this new role of new India is attributed to our growing capacity and our foreign policy. But I want to tell you that our cultural image contributes greatly to it. Today, India takes on this role because we confidently stand up for truth and non-violence on global platforms. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi greeted people on Mahavir Jayanti, saying Lord Mahavir's message of peace and goodwill is an inspiration for the country in building a 'Viksit Bharat' . My best wishes to all family members of the country on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti's message of peace, restraint and harmony. Lord Mahavir is an inspiration to the country in building a Viksit Bharat, he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. , in Hindi. What is Mahavir Jayanti? Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The Jain community celebrates the festival to observe peace and harmony and spread the teachings of Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. The festival falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in the Jain calendar – this year it is celebrated on April 21. Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by taking a procession with the idol of Mahavir on a chariot and people reciting religious songs along the way. Jains also celebrate this day by giving charity, praying, observing fast, visiting Jain temples, leading mass prayers and meditation. The celebrations mainly include eating satvik food, which includes a homemade vegetarian meal, without onion or garlic.

