Sandeep Singh says he was hurt after Mouni Roy severed ties with him after Sushant Singh's death Rajput: She was the first | Bollywood News





Jhund and Sarbjit producer Sandeep Singh recently opened up about his relationship with actor Mouni Roy, who was once one of his best friends, and how their equation took a nosedive after he got entangled in the controversy surrounding the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Singh, who turned director with the 2023 film Safed, recently claimed that ever since his name cropped up in the controversy surrounding Sushant's tragic demise, Mouni had completely cut off all communication with him. In a recent interview with Times Now, Singh, expressing his disappointment with Mouni, revealed that I am deeply hurt by Mouni Roy. She was one of my best friends. She followed me on Instagram. We hung out together and went to lunch and dinner. Every time she wanted to meet a great filmmaker, I accompanied her. I even met her husband Suraj Nambiar much before their marriage. When the Sushant Singh Rajput controversy broke out, she was the first to backtrack and unfollow me. Singh spoke about offering his directorial debut Safed to Mouni and Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. He claimed that two of them initially seemed to like the film, but they backed out of the project after Sushant's death and the controversy that followed. Further, Singh claimed that Mouni not only stopped responding to his messages but also did not invite him to her wedding. She didn't have the courage to invite me to her wedding, he lamented. Despite this, Singh said he would be there for the Brahmastra actor. But I want to tell Mouni that if something goes wrong with her, I will be the first person to go to her, he added. The sudden death of actor Kai Po Che on June 14, 2020, left many people in disbelief. Known for his optimistic, humble and compassionate nature, Sushant's untimely demise has deeply affected the film industry and his devoted fans. After Rajput's death, Sandeep's connection with the actor came under scrutiny when Sushant's family revealed that they did not know Singh. In response to backlash from fans accusing him of dishonesty, Singh posted purported WhatsApp exchanges with Sushant's family to clarify his position. Sushant's rise to stardom began with the Ekta Kapoor TV series, Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita. Later, Sushant, who made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che!, continued to receive praise for his roles in films such as Kedarnath and Chhichhore (2019). Dil Bechara (2020), his last film, was released posthumously. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

