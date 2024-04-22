What is the day list? Spotify feature, how to dress according to your musical style





All your friends are posting them all over their social media, and you're standing there staring at your phone wondering: what is a day list? This Spotify feature is taking trends by storm and it's never been easier to share your unique music tastes with your colleagues throughout the day. If you are a person who loves listening to all genres of music or you like to stick to a few of your favorite songs, there is always a list of days that suits you. Simply search for yours on spotify.com/daylist or enter “day list” in your search bar. Each daily list contains songs you normally listen to at that time of day, plus a few new ones and updates with a new title and song every two hours. I always enjoy a good daylist that's hyper-specific to the genre I'm listening to at the time, like “a fiery power ballad Saturday afternoon” or “a beatboxing resonance Wednesday night,” but I also like the simple and intelligent like “elegant and chic Friday”. afternoon.” I challenged myself to dress the work week around my day lists and what surprised me the most was how much my personal style was tied to the music I listen to. I'm a huge fan of indie music and K-Pop and I had tracks that fit together perfectly to create the vibe my playlists were giving off that day. You do not believe me ? Take a look below. desperate, romantic, lovesick, Monday afternoon As a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, I identified most with this list of days! My constant rotation includes Mitski, Laufey, and Lamp, and I identify with their delicate yet impactful songs on such a personal level. Every hopeless romantic goes through life constantly searching for love, and why not look cute while doing it? I put on my flowiest Sandy Liang dress and wore my piano-shaped Harlot Hands necklace to try and attract the ones I want. I also wore my darkest Gentle Monster sunglasses to hide the tears caused by my failure to find love!

ardent writer tuesday afternoon Image credit: Spotify When I first saw this list on a random Tuesday afternoon, I immediately thought, “How did they know I was a writer?” This playlist includes lots of clips from today's latest list, but with a sprinkle of Japanese Breakfast, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and all your favorite indie songwriters from 2017. I usually put this outfit on if I want to have a good portion of writing for the day. . Trust me, an outfit can boost your productivity tenfold with a boost in intellectual confidence. The COS Button-Down Shirt is a great complement to the Issey Miyake Wrap Skirt, and paired with statement jewelry from Harlot Hands and headphones, you'll have that novel or blog post ready in no time.

Delulu clean girl early in the morning Image credit: Spotify As someone who identifies slightly as a kickass girl, you never know when you'll see your crush (even if it's early in the morning)! The queen herself, Olivia Rodrigo, inspired this outfit while she was on tour in New York around the same time and her songs were featured on most of this list. Alongside him were a series of artists like Lexie Liu and Jung Kook to keep this upbeat pace going. With this groove, I tried to make a statement to someone who doesn't even know I exist (yet!) with an incredibly unique thrifted top and modest Marni skirt.

comforting atmosphere of downtown Wednesday afternoon Image credit: Spotify It's almost the end of the day at a coffee shop and I run into NewJeans, SEVENTEEN and Luna Li. As someone who spends a lot of time in downtown Manhattan, this outfit was inspired by being very comfortable while being very chic at the same time. The light blue Uniqlo cardigan exudes cozy vibes and a flowing black skirt to overcome all your problems.

clean girl standing in business Monday late night Image credit: Spotify I was super excited to dress this list of days since my friend also had a concert in the evening after he finished the work day. To mix a casual business outfit with a city evening outfit, I wore a generic oversized blazer with a Hyein Seo dress, knee high socks and earrings. Don't forget to bring the tote bag to take home the work laptop!

