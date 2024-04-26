This Fashion Brand Is Selling Counterfeit Motorcycle Pants For $12,500





Look, I love a good fashion quirk. Did I use to watch the Met Gala with a glass of wine and pretend to be the late Joan Rivers and have fun on Twitter back in the day? Yes, yes, I did it. And luckily my account is now gone. But as much as I love these outlandish designs and am mean about these same clothes, I also have to call out the scam when I see it. And the folks at Balenciaga are really trying to prey on sensitive high fashion snobs with the brand's Pantashoes. I mean, for the motorcyclists in the room, what does that look like? Guys, I know you have more money than God, but these are knockoff motorcycle pants. Worse still, because his name is on the label, Balenciaga is demanding the staggering sum of $12,500 for these abominations. These are just motorcycle sweatpants stitched with a set of boots. You can do this outfit, but probably better, by simply pulling on Alpinestars, REV'IT! or Dainese and get much better quality. Because from the looks of it, I bet they're Joe Rockets… What's really funny is all the people dressing up as Balenciaga fans at your local racetrack and spending way less than the price of a nice motorcycle. It would cost you less than $2,000 just to press buy It Now from RevZilla. Again, I'm all for quirks and inspired designs, but this is stupid and also goes along with the brand's silly “gaffer bangles” which are just clear duct tape with a cardboard center and his name written on it. . Wanna guess how much they want for that? $3,300. There's a part of me that wonders if Balenciaga is in on this or if he's actively trying to see how many people this can fool into thinking these pieces are actually haute couture. Like a wine sommelier claiming that a 1913 Bordeaux is actually good because it's expensive when in reality it's trash. How many people can they fool? Let's find out! Either way, if you want to show up to Milan Fashion Week this year and pretend you're wearing Balenciaga, head to your local motorcycle store, Amazon, or RevZilla and complete your search for a lot less money . I guarantee no one will know the difference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rideapart.com/news/717477/balenciaga-pantashoes-motorcycle-pants-price/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos