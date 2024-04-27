Elk Rapids students make prom more climate-friendly with recycled dresses • Michigan Advance

<\/div><\/div><\/div><\/div>“},”inView”:false,”email_subject”:”Check out this great image!!”,”email_message”:”Here is the link to the image: %%image_link%% and here is the link to the gallery: %% gallery_link%%”,”lightbox”:”direct”}”> Elk Rapids High School Eco Club members Kaylee Lemmien and Gabe Klein examine donated and consigned dresses during the second day of Sustainable Style. February 17, 2024. (Photo: Izzy Ross/IPR News) Dresses that were donated or consigned for the Sustainable Style event in Elk Rapids. February 17, 2024. (Photo: Izzy Ross/IPR News) Rachele Cummings, owner of Tinker Tailor, wraps an upcycled ball gown for Addison Looney as part of the Sustainable Style event. February 17, 2024. (Photo: Izzy Ross/IPR News) Dresses that were donated or consigned for the Sustainable Style event in Elk Rapids. February 17, 2024. (Photo: Izzy Ross/IPR News) Eco Club members Zoe Macaluso, Kaylee Lemmien and Gabe Klein chat behind Tinker Tailor on day two of Sustainable Style. February 17, 2024. (Photo: Izzy Ross/IPR News) Dresses that were donated or consigned for the Sustainable Style event in Elk Rapids. February 17, 2024. (Photo: Izzy Ross/IPR News) You're more likely to buy or wear something that's true to your identity, true to your style, she said. You're more likely to keep it longer and you're less likely to buy as frequently as if you were a fashion-oriented consumer. Donate clothes is not necessarily ecological. For example, if clothes are in poor condition, this can contribute to environmental pollution, as they are often thrown away. In Elk Rapids, students hope events like Sustainable Style can reduce local consumption, providing a responsible place to donate and purchase used formal wear. You really try to be environmentally friendly, don't use single-use plastic, recycle and compost everything, Macaluso said. But sometimes there are no options, especially in small towns. Then you kind of have to drive to Grand Rapids, go to a mall and buy a new dress, she said. So I think it just provides another option. Another opportunity to say, “Oh, I have a chance here to help the environment a little.” So I'll take it. In the past, students searched everywhere for dresses, traveling to centers like Grand Rapids, a two-hour drive south. Kaylee Lemmien, who was shopping for dresses and is also an Eco Club member, said that in addition to reducing the need to buy new clothes, it creates an opportunity to stay closer to home. Not having to go to Grand Rapids and spend that money on gas and do all that stuff is really, really nice and liberating, she said. It's really a brilliant idea. Perhaps more importantly, initiatives like these can help others think about fashion's impact on the environment. I think it's very significant because it's starting to engage consumers, especially the younger generation, said Sheng Lu, associate professor of fashion and apparel studies at the University of Delaware. Even though this effort is relatively small, it could help people think differently about fashion and the environment, and even inspire other communities to do the same. And it encouraged other members of the community to get involved. Honestly, I was pretty nervous coming here, said sophomore Addison Looney, who was shopping with her mother. But there were a lot of good selections and I was pretty undecided about it. But I chose it. The dress is a soft lavender with beading on the front. Addison's mother, Sara, said they were looking forward to the event. Knowing it's just a great opportunity to shop local and, of course, save money, she said. But there is also the resale aspect, to allow the dresses to continue to function, as they are generally single-use. Macaluso, the president of the Eco Club, said they have been successful in generating interest in buying second-hand clothing. Prom led Tinker Tailor to create a Safe in the store so people can continue to consign, donate and purchase used items. I think it just builds on the idea that these dresses haven't deteriorated, they haven't expired, she said. And they can find a new home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://michiganadvance.com/2024/04/27/elk-rapids-students-make-prom-more-climate-friendly-with-upcycled-dresses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

<\/div>

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos