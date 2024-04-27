Fashion
Elk Rapids students make prom more climate-friendly with recycled dresses • Michigan Advance
This coverage is made possible thanks to a partnership with DPI And Gristan independent, nonprofit media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future.
On a Saturday in February, high school senior Kaylee Lemmien sifts through dresses at Tinker Tailor, a small boutique in downtown Elk Rapids.
“I would call it a light blue sequined mermaid dress with a tulle skirt. It has a lace-up back, quite open, she says. Very pretty.
Tinker Tailor usually alters clothes, but on this day he is selling prom dresses.
The dresses are short and long, and come in all kinds of fabrics and decorations: neon pink satin, muted lilac, sequins, zebra stripes, rhinestones.
The clothes were donated and shipped by area residents, with the goal of giving them new life at prom this spring.
The Elk Rapids High School Eco Club worked with the store and the Green Elk Rapids volunteer group to coordinate the event called Sustainable Style. It's an effort to reduce fast fashion.
Fast fashion is a trend driven by novelty, said Shipra Gupta, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Illinois at Springfield. She tends to treat her products like foods that spoil quickly.
Estimates of the fashion industry's environmental and climate impacts vary; the United Nations declared that industry creates anywhere 2% has ten% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
The industry also creates up to 20% of the world's wastewater, and the Columbia Climate School has reported that it consumes around 93 billion tonnes of water per year, while 53 million tonnes of clothing is incinerated or thrown away.
Fast fashion is particularly damaging because it encourages people to go through clothes quickly. And this economic model had serious implications; an Ellen MacArthur Foundation 2017 report found that clothing production doubled between 2000 and 2015, even though the number of times an item was worn decreased.
Fast fashion is a driver of American consumer behavior, Gupta said.
Constantly seeing new items in stores can trigger the desire to buy more. Gupta said young people are particularly sensitive to this because they are still forming and exploring their identities.
One way to change this mindset is to focus on individual styles.
