Navy splits four-race lightweight rowing slate at Penn





PHILADELPHIA CREAM The seventh-ranked Navy lightweight crew won two of four races Saturday in an Eastern Sprints League clash against No. 2 Penn along a 2,000-yard course on the Schuylkill River. With the Callow Cup on the line for the first varsity eight winner and the 1919 team points trophy for the cumulative regatta winner, the host Quakers won each of the first and second varsity eight races to win the two trophies. The Mids' lower boats had a successful day of racing as their third and fourth teams won their respective events on Saturday. The action on the Schuylkill took place in reverse order with the fourth varsity eight contest in the lead. Entering their fourth and fifth varsity eighths against Penn's fourth-ranked crew, the Navy duo had no problem passing Penn to move to the front of the pack. In clear water ahead of the Quakers, the Mids' 4V pulled away from the 5V crew all the way to win by 6.0 seconds, 6:07.3 to 6:13.3. Penn was 10 seconds behind the Navy 5V in 6:23.3. The visitors completed a one-two finish in the first half of the regatta as Navy's third-ranked varsity eight team beat Penn in an ultra-competitive race. Close together for most of the 2,000 meters, the Mids and Quakers battled for position and countered each other's surges before Navy held on for a 2.4-second margin of victory with a time of 5:56 .3 to Penn's 5:58.7. The Quakers worked their way into the win column for their efforts in the second varsity eight race that followed. Staying in contact with each other for most of the Schuylkill River sprint, Penn had enough at the end to edge Navy by 3.4 seconds, 5:51.6 to 5:55.0. The Callow Cup was on the line in the final of Saturday's competition as the top two teams from the eighth team competed in a competitive 2,000 meter race. The Quakers showed muscle and speed, which ranked them second overall in the country. In control until the finish, Penn clocked 7.4 seconds ahead of Navy while the teams' respective times were 5:41.2 and 5:48.6. “It was a good day for our third, fourth and fifth varsity boats,” the head coach said. Shawn Bagnal . “It was fun to see their improvement over the entire distance of the race. There is no doubt that it was also “from the frying pan to the fire” for the first and second varsity teams, facing each member of the team ranked No. 2 in the country at home. “We will come together as a team, prepare and thrive in our academic finals, and do our best as we head into the championship season. We have continued to stay true to each other and the process of improvement during the season I am convinced that this faith will be rewarded at the Eastern Sprints in a few weeks. Once the regular season is over, Navy will turn its attention to the playoffs which begin at the Eastern Sprints on Sunday, May 19 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Race results

First university eight Penn 5:41.2

Marine 5:48.6 Second university eight Penn 5:51.6

Navy 5:55.0 Third university eight Navy 5:56.3

Penn 5:58.7 Fourth university eight Marine 4V 6:07.3

Marine 5V 6:13.3

Penn 6:23.3 Boat Lineups

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2024/4/27/mens-lightweight-rowing-navy-splits-four-race-lightweight-crew-slate-at-penn.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos