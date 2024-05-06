Jeff Bezos' Fiancee Lauren Schez Wears a Sheer Corset Dress at a Pre-Met Gala Party





The first mini in May. Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Snchez, stepped out together before Monday's Met Gala, attending a Monse party at La Haberdashery in New York on Sunday evening. While the Amazon founder, 60, kept it casual in a dark blazer zipped over a white T-shirt, his bride-to-be opted for a more risky look, showcasing her curves in a corseted mini dress in lace. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Snchez attended a pre-Met Gala party on Sunday evening. WWD via Getty Images She showed off her legs in a lace look. She kept her hair, makeup and jewelry simple for the event. WWD via Getty Images Snchez is expected to make his Met Gala debut on Monday, with Bezos having attended in the past. WWD via Getty Images The helicopter pilot, 54, let the bold design take center stage by keeping her beauty look simple, wearing her hair in soft side-swept waves and opting for a nude lip and subtly smoky eye. “It's a smoke show mf [sic]!!” hairstylist Sophie Rose commented on Snchez's Instagram post showing the look; “Gorgeous!!” » added Paris Hilton. The couple posed for photos with creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, who design both Monse and Oscar de la Renta, perhaps hinting at what the power couple might wear to the gala itself. Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Other celebrities at the launch party included Doja Cat, Pamela Anderson, “RHONY” star Sai de Silva and more. Bezos and Snchez are set to make their Met debut at Monday night's “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”-themed ball, as Page Six exclusively reported last month. For more Page Six style… While the tech king has previously attended the prestigious event solo and with his ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos, this will be Snchez's first time. Snchez has been embraced by the fashion industry as of late, attending this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party in crimson Lever Couture. AFP via Getty Images She wowed Milan Fashion Week in Dolce & Gabbana. GC Images And this off-the-shoulder Rasario style was a bold choice for a state dinner at the White House. Getty Images It has been adopted by the fashion industry in recent times; Diane von Furstenberg and her husband Barry Diller threw her engagement party in November, which was attended by close friends Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Chris Rock, Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek and more. And Snchez has turned plenty of heads with her recent style picks, attending a state dinner at the White House in a daring Rasario gown, stepping out in Milan in a sheer lace Dolce & Gabbana dress, and celebrating her birthday in a Nensi Dojaka with a wild cutout. number. All eyes will certainly be on Snchez and Bezos at tonight's ball.

