Justice Department claims in antitrust lawsuit that Google has 90% share of search market





Photo: Tirina Calsottesi/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Once a company has a 50% or more share in a particular market, it begins to enter the gray area of ​​antitrust law. And Google is in murky waters as the first anti-monopoly technology lawsuit brought by the United States in more than 20 years concludes with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Wegovy and Ozempic: Are you ready for weight loss pills?

In its closing argument against Google, the Justice Department said that Google had a 90% share of the search engine market. By contrast, federal regulators said Microsoft's Bing owns a 5.5% stake, Yahoo owns a 2.2% stake and DuckDuckGo owns a 2.1% stake.

For more on the case where Google allegedly owns 90% of the stock, take a look at another high-profile case filed by the Department of Justice with Apple this year. The ministry claimed in January that the company controlled more than 70% of the high-end smartphone market, far below Google's 90% search share. (Apple denied the Justice Department's allegations.)

Google's case has also been likened to a 1998 case brought by the Department of Justice against Microsoft, which held a similarly dominant share of more than 90% of the computer operating system market. It turned out that there was.

Google and the Department of Justice concluded closing arguments Friday in what has been dubbed the most high-profile antitrust case of the 21st century. In 2020, the Justice Department accused Google of maintaining its monopoly on the search engine market by pushing out competitors such as Microsoft by pursuing agreements with device manufacturers and web browsers to be their default search engine. In one revelation, Google reportedly paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 alone to be the default search engine for its Safari web browser.

The case will be heard by Judge Amit Mehta in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., and Mehtas' sentencing is expected in late summer or early fall.

Read more about Google's antitrust lawsuit

Google's landmark antitrust case is nearing its end

Google paid Apple $20 billion to be Safari's default search engine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/google-doj-monopoly-share-search-engine-market-antitrus-1851458149 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos